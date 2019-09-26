Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure presented Northampton Borough with a check for $93,000 at the September 19 council meeting. The borough was awarded two separate grants: one for $8,000 for a community garden to support the Northampton Area Food Bank and a second for $85,000 to support future paving projects.

McClure congratulated the borough on receiving the successful community block grants.

“The borough has a special place in my heart,” the former Northampton County councilman said.

He promised to return to the borough. Council jokingly told him to return with another check.