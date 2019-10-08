During the Bath Council meeting on Monday, October 7, Mayor Fiorella Mirabito awarded her first-ever mayoral proclamation to Assistant Fire Chief Christopher Keenhold for his bravery and dedication during a January 1 fire call in the borough.

“Finally I get to do a proclamation for someone special in our community,” she said.

During January’s fire in the 600 block of Main Street, two firefighters became trapped in the burning row home. Keenhold entered the building, located the firefighters, and brought them to safety.

To honor Keenhold’s “selflessness and heroic efforts,” Mayor Mirabito named January 1, 2020 Christopher Keenhold Day.

Keenhold was previously recognized with the Spirit of Courage Award hosted by Lehigh Valley Health Network.

Mayor Mirabito praised all of the firefighters on Keenhold’s team.

“What these guys do on a daily basis,” she said. “I do not think I can do.”

Keenhold received a standing ovation by council and residents after receiving his award.