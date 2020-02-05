Phew! That was one long January, wasn’t it? It seemed like forever.

We’ve truly hit the ground running with meetings…many have been already scheduled to begin planning for the upcoming events in our Borough. First, the upcoming Neighborhood Watch Group Meeting which is scheduled for Wednesday, February 19 at 6 p.m. in Borough Hall. The program featured for the first NWG meeting of the year is “STOP THE BLEED” – which will be presented by St. Luke’s Health Network along with PA State Police. I strongly urge everyone to attend this most important and informational meeting – you do not have to be a member of the NWG. Secondly, the first meeting of the Spuds & Suds committee was held and all meetings for the event have been scheduled for every month leading up to the festival. If you are interested in volunteering this year, please reach out to Ms. Jessica O’Donnell or Ms. Liana Marte at the Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce; or, call the Borough office for contact information.

A reminder – all Bath Borough Council meetings have been published for the year. The regularly scheduled monthly meetings are held the first Monday of the month, with special meetings every other month on the second Wednesday of the month (except for the July and September special meetings – they will be held on the third Wednesday). I cannot stress enough, especially to business owners, the importance of attending these meetings. We anticipate many changes in our Borough, especially with the state roadways; and, the rental inspection program. The discussion for both items is ongoing and staying informed is of utmost importance. All agendas and meeting minutes are on our website – www.bathborough.org. Also, all event and meeting reminders are listed on the Borough Facebook page. I’m also very happy to report, I’ll be presenting a Mayoral Proclamation to our Public Works employee and Bath volunteer firefighter, John Ashworth, at the Bath Borough Council meeting on March 2, for his bravery at the January house fire on East Northampton Street. Our Borough is incredibly blessed to have so many dedicated employees and volunteers.

In closing, I would like to take a moment to extend a sincere thank you to our new District Attorney Terry Houck, for inviting me to his swearing-in ceremony. I can see he will do great things for Northampton County…and, wish him and his family the best.

Happy February!

Mayor Mirabito