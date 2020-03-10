On Thursday, March 5, Northampton Borough Council met at 7:30 p.m. to consider requests brought before them and to report new information to those in attendance.

At the start of the meeting, Bruce Miller from VFW Post #4714 presented the council with a check to help with the costs associated with the Borough taking custody of the artillery howitzer previously located at the former VFW Post on Main Street.

One request brought to the council was for a handicapped parking spot at the 722 Main Street residence. Police Chief Bryan Kadingo reviewed the application and recommended approving the request. The council voted and approved the request as recommended.

The council also approved their two delegates for the Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs (PSAB) conference held in Hershey, PA from June 7 to 10. Mayor Thomas Reenock will serve as the voting delegate and Council Vice President Keith Piescienski will serve as the alternate delegate, as they have in past years.

Approval was also granted for the hiring of two new employees in the Public Works Department. Vice President Piescienski stated that the council is still seeking a candidate for the Zoning Hearing Board.

Recently, gas leaks were discovered on Washington Avenue, mostly on the 1900 and 2100 blocks. There was no property damage or human injury from the gas leaks. The area was targeted for main line replacement in 2021, but it has been recommended that the improvements be taken care of as soon as possible. The gas line there is approximately 100 years old, according to Piescienski.

Councilman Anthony Lopsonzski, Sr. addressed the issue of geese that will be more prevalent in the parks with the start of spring. He wanted to remind attendees and residents that it is illegal by ordinance to feed waterfowl, such as geese.

Finally, Borough Manager LeRoy Brobst announced that the 4th Ward, along with the 2nd Ward, will vote in the Northampton Memorial Community Center this year.