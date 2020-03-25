submitted by Lauren Bertucci

Under the current circumstances, supporting our local businesses is more important than ever. The Nazareth Area Chamber of Commerce (NACC), a proud partner of the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber, is committed to doing so by encouraging everyone to #SupportLocal.

In addition to the Lehigh Valley Chamber’s #OpenWeStandLV initiative, the NACC has created a flyer listing a variety of offers and updates from businesses and organizations within the area. This document can be found on the Nazareth Area Chamber’s Facebook page, as well as the Nazareth Area Chamber’s webpage under the “#SupportLocal” tab on the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber’s website. With the situation changing constantly, the document is being updated daily.

They are also encouraging people to #SupportLocal through online activities, such as Small Business Bingo (see attached document). “I wanted to create something fun and engaging on all social media platforms. With people home and spending more time on social media, I felt this would be a unique, innovative way to encourage people to support local all while spotlighting businesses during this time,” Jessica O’Donnell, EVP of Affiliated Chambers said. “With Small Business Bingo, everyone ends up being a winner— our businesses and our communities. We need to stick together and help each other out now more than ever,” mentioned O’Donnell.

Bill Skinner, Chair of the Nazareth Area Chamber Board, commented, “These are unusual times for everyone and we may never conduct business in the same way again, but we, as the Chamber of Commerce, are and will be here to help our members and our communities make it through this situation. Be a part of the solution by letting members know through our Facebook Page or directly how you can help or if you need help. When this ends, and it will end, we will be better and stronger if we work together and support each other through this crisis and beyond.”

Lauren Bertucci, Manager of Affiliated Chambers for the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber, mentioned, “The Chamber’s top priority is always to support our local business owners. They are the backbone of our community and are what makes us unique. Now, more than ever, they need our help. By creating the resources discussed above, we can engage the general public in fun, innovative ways that also further promote and support our local businesses. We want to keep everyone’s spirits up during this time; we will get through this together!”

They are also reaching out to the community members and businesses in search of PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) items. They have been in touch with the municipalities within their footprint, seeing what their local Emergency Medical Services, Police and Fire Departments need. “One of the things we take great pride in doing well at The Chamber is our ability to serve as a connector of businesses, a connector of communities, and a connector of so many worthwhile non-profit organizations across our footprint. We are thrilled to be able to offer another way to help during these challenging times by leveraging our network of communities and businesses to share the great need of PPE supplies out there.It is our hope to get the word out and identify businesses that may have excess inventories of PPE supplies and are able to share some of those supplies with our First Responders who are out there keeping us all safe,” O’Donnell mentioned. If you’d like to make a donation or find out what PPE items your local EMS, Police and Fire Departments are looking for, please contact Jessica O’Donnell at 610-573-4010 or check your local Chamber’s Facebook page.

Businesses offerings and updates:

AUDIOLOGY SERVICES & FADER PLUGS: Office closed; they will make an announcement when they reopen.

BB&T NOW TRUIST OF NAZARETH: Drive-thru and by appointment only.

BIRTHRIGHT BREWING COMPANY: Take out growlers, crowlers, and pizza available. Call ahead to order.

BOBBIE COLONDO MASSAGE THERAPY: Gift certificates available for purchase.

BROWN-DAUB CHEVROLET OF NAZARETH: Sales will be open Monday – Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Service will be open Monday, Thursday, and Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m, Tuesday – Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m, and Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

BROWN-DAUB VOLVO CARS LEHIGH VALLEY/BROWN-DAUB HYUNDAI: Hours have been slightly modified. Monday – Friday hours will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday will be normal hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Service and Parts Department hours remain unchanged with the exception of Monday. Both Parts and Service will close at 6 p.m. In home sales will be provided if requested as well as a pick up and delivery service.

C.F. MARTIN & CO., INC.: Factory tours are temporarily suspended and will be reassessed at a later date. The 1833 Shop, Martin Museum, and Guitar Maker’s Connection will be closed until further notice.

COOL TREATS SOFT SERVE ICE CREAM TRUCK & SWEET SCOOPS: Continuing routes as long as allowed and weather permitting.

EDWARD JONES INVESTMENTS – NAZARETH: Offices are not meeting in person with new and existing clients at this time. They will continue to serve you through several virtual options.

EMBASSY BANK OF THE LEHIGH VALLEY – NAZARETH: Offices will operate by drive-thru until further notice.

EMILY’S ICE CREAM: Temporarily closed. Visit Facebook for updates.

EQUILIBRIUM, INC.: Bingo event is postponed until October 25.

FOREVER FRIENDS CHILD CARE, LLC: Closed until Tuesday, March 31. Visit Facebook page for updates.

FUZE NUTRITION: Offering carry out and curbside pickup orders.

GREATER VALLEY YMCA – NAZARETH BRANCH: Hosting the “Here for You” Program, providing child care options for Emergency Responders and Medical Personnel, beginning on Monday, March 23.

HANA SUSHI: Dine in service will be temporarily closed until further notice. Take out service will continue.

HERBS TO YOUR SUCCESS: Open with precautions in place. Call ahead for herbal kits, teas, etc.

LIFE CHURCH IN NAZARETH: Live streaming services. Visit Facebook for details.

MAD J’S BBQ: Open Thursday – Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m. Full menu available. Also offering a family meal package that includes 2 lbs. of meat (up to 2 meats), 2 quart size sides, 4 corn muffins or dinner rolls, 4 desserts and an 8-ounce bottle of one of our sauces for $48 (additional $5 charge if beef or ribs is chosen as a meat). Pickup is available. Call ahead to order.

MEMORIAL LIBRARY OF NAZARETH AND VICINITY: Currently closed and will reopen at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 30.

MERCHANTS BANK – NAZARETH: Accessible via drive-thru only. ATMs, night drops, online and mobile banking will continue to be available to service your banking needs.

MITCH’S MARKET: Offices will operate by drive-thru until further notice.

MORAVIAN HALL SQUARE: All EventFULL Living and LIFE events are cancelled through March. Check Facebook for updates in later months.

MORAVIAN HISTORICAL SOCIETY: The Whitefield House Museum is closed until further notice. Check Facebook for event/tour updates.

MOUNTAIN VIEW DRIVE-IN: Closed for painting and repairs. No take-out or curbside delivery.

MOVEMENT THEATER, INC.: Studio is closed. Visit their Facebook page for a QR code to stay in touch with them via the BAND app.

MYCALYN FLORALS, LLC: Open in the workroom for deliveries and front door pickups. Call 610-759-9060 to arrange your order.

NAZARETH CERAMICS: They are offering pick and go take home ceramic kits and online classes. Call the shop to order and pick up.

NAZARETH DINER: Closed until further notice. Check Facebook for updates.

NAZARETH MORAVIAN CHURCH: Streaming services. They are also beginning a Student Lunch Hand-out for NASD students who are now home. Students can come to the Fellowship Hall door starting this Thursday between noon and 1 p.m. to pick up a free take-home lunch.

NAZ-O-NUT: Home delivery available through Grubhub (coupon in our shop with $12.00 off). Curbside pick up available. Call the store (610-365-2244) and have your order ready to go and/or brought out to your car. Orders will also be taken inside.

PARTNERS FOR A NEW BEGINNING: Designer Purse Bingo is postponed until October 4.

POTTS HOT DOGS: Open normal hours from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. They are offering curbside pickup.

RESSLER’S MARKET: Open for business. The store will close at 5:30 p.m. during the week. Store hours are 5:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and closed on Sundays. Self-service soups have been suspended until next season, but are available by the tub.

RIOS BRAZILIAN STEAKHOUSE: Closed until March 30, will reopen on March 31.

SLATE QUARRY HOTEL: Curbside pickup and delivery.

STONEWOOD TAVERN: Closed until further notice. Check Facebook for updates.

SUBSTATION: Offering a family meal deal. This includes four 8-inch subs, four drinks, four bags of chips, and two salads (macaroni or potato) for $40. Offering take out, delivery, and curbside pick up.

SWEETS N SAVORIES: Offering pickup, curb side service, and counter service. Breads and usual items will be made on Friday. Breads and pastries will also be available on Saturday and Sunday. If you’d like, call 610-365-8051 ahead of time to pre-order.

THE CHICKEN CORNER: Remains open as take out with curbside pickup and delivery only. Hours will remain usual (7 days a week, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.). Payments and tips can be made on the phone or taped to the door of the house. The 15 minute delivery radius, that does not cost extra, is being extended to up to 25 minutes for an additional $5 fee.

THE TOWNHOUSE: Closed for two weeks. Check Facebook for updates.

WOLF INSURANCE: Currently open. If you are dropping off paperwork, making a payment, or coming to the office with any questions, or concerns, call the office at: 610- 759- 6920 and they will meet you at your car. They can be contacted with questions by phone, email, text, and fax.

WRENCHTEC: Open, drop off only. No waiting.

ZANETTE’S NAZARETH GRILL: Open for takeout only.

To Download: Visit: https://www.lehighvalleychamber.org/nazareth-area-chamber-business-updatesoffers.html.

Updates: Any additions/updates can be emailed to Lauren Bertucci at LaurenB@lehighvalleychamber.org. The document is updated daily.

Interested in getting involved with or supporting the Nazareth Area Chamber Chamber? Contact either Jessica O’Donnell or Lauren Bertucci for more information.

For more information and further updates, like the Nazareth Area Chamber Facebook page, or visit the Affiliated Chamber’s Instagram and LinkedIn pages.