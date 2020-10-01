The East Allen Township Board of Supervisors met on Thursday, September 24 at 7 p.m.; the meeting was held virtually on Zoom and the township’s Facebook page.

The board scheduled this year’s trick-or-treat night for Friday, October 30 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Three new township employees were hired. One of these employees was offered a position as the township secretary. If the offer is accepted, she would have to go through the usual probationary period of six months. The other two are seasonal employees working in the Parks and Recreation department.

Next, the board discussed and approved drafting a resolution that would convert the current sodium vapor street lights to LED lights. This only applies to their PPL lights, which are mainly on the western side of Airport Road. The change would save the township around $4 a month.

Board members voted to approve the purchase of a used 2000 Eglin Pelican Street Sweeper from Walnutport Borough for $17,500. There are no major problems with the street sweeper; it only needs one part replaced, which the board also approved the purchase of for $2,000.

Jim Milot, the township’s engineer, stated that Imperial Realty’s new plan for the Airport Road Commercial Center will be on the agenda for the next Planning Commission Meeting. The next Planning Commission Meeting will be held on Thursday, October 1 at 7 p.m.

The East Allen EMS team brought on another volunteer and staff member. However, they are still looking to hire more staff; qualified candidates can fill out an application on their website. Purchasing a new ambulance is in the works, so the department will be collecting donations and fundraising to help with the costs.

The Open Space & Farmland Preservation Committee is making progress and their next meeting will be held on Wednesday, October 21 at 7 p.m. in the township building. Bushkill Township, and potentially others, will be coming in to speak about their programs.

The River Central Regional Comprehensive Plan group will meet on Tuesday, October 13 at 7 p.m. through the Team app.

Finally, the East Allen Township Board of Supervisors next monthly meeting will be held on Thursday, October 22 at 7 p.m.