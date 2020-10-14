The Moore Township Board of Supervisors met at 5:30 p.m. on October 6 at the Recreation Center. At the previous meeting, the Moore Township Board of Supervisors voted on a new roof for Edelman Schoolhouse but plans changed as Specialty Roofs made a generous donation toward the roof.

“At the last meeting we had brought up the roof and had to approve someone to do the roof,” Richard Gable, member of the Board of Supervisors, said. “In the meantime, something neat happened. We had someone who specializes in slate roofs agree to put a slate roof on the school at no charge for us, which is a $25,000 donation.”

The township had 16 volunteers come out to the school to prepare the roof. The township has also ordered the slate roof and is waiting for the order to come in.

“Thank you to all the volunteers that came out and helped, it was a big undertaking,” Gable said. “We did mostly everything in one day.”

The Public Works Department has started preparations to put in a picnic pad by the kiosk and sidewalk of Schiavone Park. At Appalachian Park, they are preparing the site for a mini-pavilion. They have also started the process of preparing the equipment for township-wide leaf pickup.

The Recreation Commission is still working out details of where they plan to place a volleyball court.

The Land and Environmental Protection Board unanimously recommended the township Board of Supervisors move forward on the Stacy and Patricia Harrison Open Space application. The Board of Supervisors voted 2-0 in favor of continuing the application process for the property.

The township will hold Trunk or Treat on October 24 at the recreation fields.

The next Moore Township Board of Supervisors meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on November 5 via Zoom.