The Northampton Borough Council met on Thursday, December 3 to consider the request of the Gospel Chapel and approval of an Eagle Scout project.

Borough Manager LeRoy Brobst contacted the Gospel Chapel after their request was tabled at the previous council meeting. The original request was to hold a live nativity scene on Christmas Eve, which would require the use of a municipal park and the bandshell. This request has been modified to allow the Gospel Chapel to use the Uptown Park on December 19 between 6 and 8 p.m. for Christmas carols.

Next, borough council approved Noah Hassler’s Eagle Scout Project. As part of the project, two blessing boxes would be placed in the borough; blessing boxes are structures that people can place or retrieve non-perishable food items, such as canned fruits and vegetables. Hassler came up with several potential locations and will work with council to determine the best possible locations.

Once the boxes are installed, Hassler will check to see there are no damages or repairs that need to be made. Council also recommended talking to the Northampton Area Food Bank to see if they would be interested in checking on the blessing boxes or contributing food items.

Council passed a motion allowing the preliminary approval of the 2021 budget. The budget was first introduced at the last meeting, but was reworked by Brobst, who feels more confident about the second draft. The proposed 2021 budget includes an increased tax rate and garbage fee; however, both of these increases provide much-needed equipment for departments across the borough.

The Lafayette College Technology Clinic Team will be holding their zoom presentation during the December 9 planning commission meeting to discuss solutions pertaining to economic development and sport within the borough.

The next Northampton Borough Council meeting is scheduled for Thursday, December 17 at 7:30 p.m. and may be held virtually due to the ongoing pandemic.