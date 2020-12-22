During their virtual meeting on Wednesday, December 16, the East Allen Township Board of Supervisors approved the township’s 2021 budget. The budget predicts a general fund revenue of $2,445,975 and expenses of $2,369,120. Township manager Brent Green said that predicted revenue has decreased by $29,000 compared to 2020.

As part of the budget, supervisors adopted an ordinance to establish the township’s 2021 tax millage rate at 6.5 mill. This remains unchanged from last year, meaning residents will not see a tax increase.

COVID spending was not budgeted for, as it will be covered by grants and emergency assistance. The township has already received CARES Act Funding for 2020. Green said that a majority of the funding has been used so far for protective equipment, emergency notification systems, and new meeting room technology. All of the funding must be used before the end of the year. Green said the township already has the remaining funds budgeted for lightweight rescue gear.

In other news, supervisors approved the conditional use of a self-storage facility on Snowdrift Road. DT Davis Inc. will be the facility’s owner, operator, and user. Dave Davis, of DT Davis, explained last month during the board’s conditional use hearing that he will be using the single-unit storage facility to store his vehicle and boat.

Conditions supervisors put on the property include no commercial machinery or equipment, no repair machinery, and no more than three garage doors. They also said that the property cannot be subleased.

“[I am] just a guy wanting to have a garage to store his stuff [and] an office. That is it,” Davis said during the hearing last month.

The next Board of Supervisors meeting, their 2021 reorganization meeting, will be held on January 4 at 7 pm.