In this concluding column, we have a treat for our railroad buffs.

The railroads at one time moved practically all the cement produced in our local cement plants. They also supplied the mills with massive amounts of coal.

Today, trucks have replaced the rails at some cement plants.

Today, we remember a chapter when the Dragon and neighboring plants were dependent on the railroads. With the permission of my good friends Mike Bednar and Jim Rowland, of Lehigh Lines, we can share some photos of rail and cement heritage.

Enjoy the photographs!