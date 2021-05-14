submitted by Sean Brown

 

Municipality:  Bethlehem Twp.

Road name:  US 22/PA 33 Interchange Ramps

Type of work:  Construction

Work being done by:  PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction:  Nighttime

Restriction:  Ramps will be closed and detoured for pavement rehabilitation work. Detours will be 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. weekdays and 24-hour on weekends. Closure and detour are as follows.

 May 14-15 – PA 33 South to US 22 West

May 16 – US 22 West to PA 33 South

May 17 – PA 33 North to US 22 West

May 18-21 – US 22 West to PA 33 North

Detours :

US 22 East to PA 33 North Ramp – PA 33 South ramp to William Penn Highway to PA 33 North;

PA 33 North to US 22 East Ramp – PA 33 North to Hecktown Road to PA 33 South to US 22 East ramp;

PA 33 South to US 22 East Ramp – PA 33 South to William Penn Highway to PA 33 North to US 22 East;

US 22 East to PA 33 South Ramp – US 22 Ramp to PA 33 North to Hecktown Road to PA 33 South;

PA 33 South to US 22 West Ramp – PA 33 South to William Penn Highway to PA 33 North to US 22 West;

US 22 West to PA 33 South Ramp – US 22 West to PA 33 North to Hecktown Road to PA 33 South;

US 22 West to PA 33 North Ramp – US 22 West to PA 33 South to William Penn Highway to PA 33 North;

PA 33 North to US 22 West Ramp – PA 33 North to Hecktown Road to PA 33 South to US 22 West.

 

Start date:  May 14

Est completion date:  May 21

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Will rain cause delays?  No

Municipality:  Beth Twp, Palmer, Wilson

Road name:  Freemansburg Avenue

Between:  Willow Park Road and Butler Street

Type of work:  Crack Sealing

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: May 17

Est completion date:  May 21

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

 

Municipality:  Palmer Twp, City of Easton

Road name:  US 22 East

Between:  PA 33 and Fourth Street Exit

Type of work:  Crack Sealing

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Nighttime

Restriction:  Eastbound lane restriction.

Start date:  May 17

Est completion date:  May 18

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  Midnight to 8 a.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

 

Municipality:  Palmer Twp, City of Easton

Road name:  US 22 West

Between:  New Jersey State Line and PA 33

Type of work:  Crack Sealing

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Nighttime

Restriction:  Westbound lane restriction.

Start date:  May 19

Est completion date:  May 20

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  Midnight to 8 a.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

 

Municipality:  Palmer, City of Easton

Road name:  US 22 East

Between:  PA 33 and Fourth Street Exit

Type of work:  Crack Sealing

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Eastbound lane restriction.

Start date:  May 21

Est completion date:  May 21

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  Midnight to 8 a.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

 

Municipality:  Bushkill Twp

Road name:  Mountain Road

Between:  Moorestown Road and Old Allentown Road

Type of work:  Crack Sealing

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date:  May 17

Est completion date:  May 21

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

 

Municipality:  Hanover Twp

Road name:  PA 987

Between:  Airport Road and Orchard Road

Type of work:  Shoulder Work/Widening

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date:  May 17

Est completion date:  May 19

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

 

Municipality:  Lehigh Twp

Road name:  Blue Mountain Drive

Between:  Cashew Drive and Mountain View Drive

Type of work:  Shoulder Work/Widening

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date:  May 20

Est completion date:  May 21

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

 

Municipality:  Bushkill Township

Road name:  Cherry Hill Road

Between:  Bushkill Center Road  and Hahn Road

Type of work:  Pothole Patching

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date:  May 17

Est completion date:  May 21

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

 

Municipality:  Upper Mount Bethel

Road name:  Ridge Road

Between:  Main Street and South Broad Street

Type of work:  Shoulder Work/Widening

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date:  May 17

Est completion date:  May 21

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

 

Municipality:  Wind Gap Borough

Road name:  PA 33 Ramps at PA 512 Exit

Between:  – and –

Type of work:  Crack Sealing

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Ramp lane shifting. Please use caution.

Start date:  May 19

Est completion date:  May 19

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

 

Municipality:  Plainfield Twp.

Road name:  PA 33 Ramps at Belfast Exit

Between:  – and –

Type of work:  Crack Sealing

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Ramp lane shifting. Please use caution.

Start date:  May 20

Est completion date:  May 21

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

 

Municipality:  Plainfield Township

Road name:  PA 191

Between:  Sullivan Trail and PA 512

Type of work:  Pothole Patching

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date:  May 21

Est completion date:  May 21

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

 

This work will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, and Schuylkill counties at www.penndot.gov/District5.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow regional PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAAllentown.

