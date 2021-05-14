submitted by Sean Brown
Municipality: Bethlehem Twp.
Road name: US 22/PA 33 Interchange Ramps
Type of work: Construction
Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Ramps will be closed and detoured for pavement rehabilitation work. Detours will be 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. weekdays and 24-hour on weekends. Closure and detour are as follows.
May 14-15 – PA 33 South to US 22 West
May 16 – US 22 West to PA 33 South
May 17 – PA 33 North to US 22 West
May 18-21 – US 22 West to PA 33 North
Detours :
US 22 East to PA 33 North Ramp – PA 33 South ramp to William Penn Highway to PA 33 North;
PA 33 North to US 22 East Ramp – PA 33 North to Hecktown Road to PA 33 South to US 22 East ramp;
PA 33 South to US 22 East Ramp – PA 33 South to William Penn Highway to PA 33 North to US 22 East;
US 22 East to PA 33 South Ramp – US 22 Ramp to PA 33 North to Hecktown Road to PA 33 South;
PA 33 South to US 22 West Ramp – PA 33 South to William Penn Highway to PA 33 North to US 22 West;
US 22 West to PA 33 South Ramp – US 22 West to PA 33 North to Hecktown Road to PA 33 South;
US 22 West to PA 33 North Ramp – US 22 West to PA 33 South to William Penn Highway to PA 33 North;
PA 33 North to US 22 West Ramp – PA 33 North to Hecktown Road to PA 33 South to US 22 West.
Start date: May 14
Est completion date: May 21
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
Municipality: Beth Twp, Palmer, Wilson
Road name: Freemansburg Avenue
Between: Willow Park Road and Butler Street
Type of work: Crack Sealing
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: May 17
Est completion date: May 21
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Palmer Twp, City of Easton
Road name: US 22 East
Between: PA 33 and Fourth Street Exit
Type of work: Crack Sealing
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Eastbound lane restriction.
Start date: May 17
Est completion date: May 18
Restrictions in effect (time of day): Midnight to 8 a.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Palmer Twp, City of Easton
Road name: US 22 West
Between: New Jersey State Line and PA 33
Type of work: Crack Sealing
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Westbound lane restriction.
Start date: May 19
Est completion date: May 20
Restrictions in effect (time of day): Midnight to 8 a.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Palmer, City of Easton
Road name: US 22 East
Between: PA 33 and Fourth Street Exit
Type of work: Crack Sealing
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Eastbound lane restriction.
Start date: May 21
Est completion date: May 21
Restrictions in effect (time of day): Midnight to 8 a.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Bushkill Twp
Road name: Mountain Road
Between: Moorestown Road and Old Allentown Road
Type of work: Crack Sealing
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: May 17
Est completion date: May 21
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Hanover Twp
Road name: PA 987
Between: Airport Road and Orchard Road
Type of work: Shoulder Work/Widening
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: May 17
Est completion date: May 19
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lehigh Twp
Road name: Blue Mountain Drive
Between: Cashew Drive and Mountain View Drive
Type of work: Shoulder Work/Widening
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: May 20
Est completion date: May 21
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Bushkill Township
Road name: Cherry Hill Road
Between: Bushkill Center Road and Hahn Road
Type of work: Pothole Patching
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: May 17
Est completion date: May 21
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Upper Mount Bethel
Road name: Ridge Road
Between: Main Street and South Broad Street
Type of work: Shoulder Work/Widening
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: May 17
Est completion date: May 21
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Wind Gap Borough
Road name: PA 33 Ramps at PA 512 Exit
Between: – and –
Type of work: Crack Sealing
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Ramp lane shifting. Please use caution.
Start date: May 19
Est completion date: May 19
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Plainfield Twp.
Road name: PA 33 Ramps at Belfast Exit
Between: – and –
Type of work: Crack Sealing
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Ramp lane shifting. Please use caution.
Start date: May 20
Est completion date: May 21
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Plainfield Township
Road name: PA 191
Between: Sullivan Trail and PA 512
Type of work: Pothole Patching
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: May 21
Est completion date: May 21
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
This work will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.
