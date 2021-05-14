submitted by Sean Brown

Municipality: Bethlehem Twp.

Road name: US 22/PA 33 Interchange Ramps

Type of work: Construction

Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Ramps will be closed and detoured for pavement rehabilitation work. Detours will be 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. weekdays and 24-hour on weekends. Closure and detour are as follows.

May 14-15 – PA 33 South to US 22 West

May 16 – US 22 West to PA 33 South

May 17 – PA 33 North to US 22 West

May 18-21 – US 22 West to PA 33 North

Detours :

US 22 East to PA 33 North Ramp – PA 33 South ramp to William Penn Highway to PA 33 North;

PA 33 North to US 22 East Ramp – PA 33 North to Hecktown Road to PA 33 South to US 22 East ramp;

PA 33 South to US 22 East Ramp – PA 33 South to William Penn Highway to PA 33 North to US 22 East;

US 22 East to PA 33 South Ramp – US 22 Ramp to PA 33 North to Hecktown Road to PA 33 South;

PA 33 South to US 22 West Ramp – PA 33 South to William Penn Highway to PA 33 North to US 22 West;

US 22 West to PA 33 South Ramp – US 22 West to PA 33 North to Hecktown Road to PA 33 South;

US 22 West to PA 33 North Ramp – US 22 West to PA 33 South to William Penn Highway to PA 33 North;

PA 33 North to US 22 West Ramp – PA 33 North to Hecktown Road to PA 33 South to US 22 West.

Start date: May 14

Est completion date: May 21

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Will rain cause delays? No

Municipality: Beth Twp, Palmer, Wilson

Road name: Freemansburg Avenue

Between: Willow Park Road and Butler Street

Type of work: Crack Sealing

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: May 17

Est completion date: May 21

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Palmer Twp, City of Easton

Road name: US 22 East

Between: PA 33 and Fourth Street Exit

Type of work: Crack Sealing

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Eastbound lane restriction.

Start date: May 17

Est completion date: May 18

Restrictions in effect (time of day): Midnight to 8 a.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Palmer Twp, City of Easton

Road name: US 22 West

Between: New Jersey State Line and PA 33

Type of work: Crack Sealing

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Westbound lane restriction.

Start date: May 19

Est completion date: May 20

Restrictions in effect (time of day): Midnight to 8 a.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Palmer, City of Easton

Road name: US 22 East

Between: PA 33 and Fourth Street Exit

Type of work: Crack Sealing

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Eastbound lane restriction.

Start date: May 21

Est completion date: May 21

Restrictions in effect (time of day): Midnight to 8 a.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Bushkill Twp

Road name: Mountain Road

Between: Moorestown Road and Old Allentown Road

Type of work: Crack Sealing

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: May 17

Est completion date: May 21

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Hanover Twp

Road name: PA 987

Between: Airport Road and Orchard Road

Type of work: Shoulder Work/Widening

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: May 17

Est completion date: May 19

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lehigh Twp

Road name: Blue Mountain Drive

Between: Cashew Drive and Mountain View Drive

Type of work: Shoulder Work/Widening

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: May 20

Est completion date: May 21

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Bushkill Township

Road name: Cherry Hill Road

Between: Bushkill Center Road and Hahn Road

Type of work: Pothole Patching

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: May 17

Est completion date: May 21

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Upper Mount Bethel

Road name: Ridge Road

Between: Main Street and South Broad Street

Type of work: Shoulder Work/Widening

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: May 17

Est completion date: May 21

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Wind Gap Borough

Road name: PA 33 Ramps at PA 512 Exit

Between: – and –

Type of work: Crack Sealing

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Ramp lane shifting. Please use caution.

Start date: May 19

Est completion date: May 19

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Plainfield Twp.

Road name: PA 33 Ramps at Belfast Exit

Between: – and –

Type of work: Crack Sealing

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Ramp lane shifting. Please use caution.

Start date: May 20

Est completion date: May 21

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Plainfield Township

Road name: PA 191

Between: Sullivan Trail and PA 512

Type of work: Pothole Patching

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: May 21

Est completion date: May 21

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

This work will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, and Schuylkill counties at www.penndot.gov/District5.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow regional PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAAllentown.