After years of resident complaints concerning safety, noise, and litter, Northampton Borough Council unanimously voted to close Canal Park and its green area. No picnicking will be allowed until further notice; however, the trail, the tot lot, the recreational courts, and the pavilion (for residents with permits) will remain open.

During this time, the borough will be performing a feasibility study in partnership with the Lehigh Valley Rose Society to plan out the future Northampton Rose Garden, which will fill the park’s green space.

“There will be no room for picnics or pop-up tents,” said Councilman Tony Pristash. As recreation chair, he helped lead the roundtable discussion to come to this solution.

“We would lose the trash, pop-up tents, and sanitation issues,” he said. “[And gain] an area for people to come and relax.”

Pristash led a roundtable with concerned residents Sue Hall, Jason Donohue, and Sal Zangari, along with Police Chief Bryan Kadingo and Patrolman Emanuel Torres. Together, they arrived at this solution. They believed the park would be the perfect location for a rose garden and, as Pristash said, fate agreed when the Lehigh Valley Rose Society reached out to see whether local municipalities had land they’d be willing to donate.

The Rose Society, who planted and maintains the Bethlehem Rose Garden, will maintain the Northampton Rose Garden. They may plant as many as 500 to 800 rose bushes of different varieties.

The Rose Society said their goal is to make the Bethlehem Rose Garden a place for “beautiful roses” and “a place the community can be proud of again.” They will be doing the same for Northampton.

This will be a “bonafide new attraction,” Pristash said of the planned rose garden, which will be more than a half-acre large.

In addition, borough solicitor Brian Panella says his office is reviewing the borough’s public safety ordinances.

“Going forward, we are addressing everything from loitering…to short term rentals,” he said.

Many of these public safety ordinances have not been updated since the 1980s. Panella said the goal is to update them to be clearer and more enforceable by local police.

In addition, Panella and the borough are currently in the process of restricting river access at Canal Park.

All members of council voiced support for this new endeavor.

“I am sorry for the ten years you have had to wait,” Councilman Ronald Glassic told residents.

The next borough council meeting will be held on Thursday, August 19 at 7:30 p.m.