submitted by Becky Bartlett, County of Northampton

Lamont McClure and the Department of Community and Economic Development announce a drive-through distribution of school supplies for low-income families on Saturday, August 21 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Wesley Church, 2540 Center St., Bethlehem, PA 18017. The County has provided a grant to help with the Smart Sacks book program and the Educational Backpack back-to-school program which are run by Sue Kiefer and Wesley Church. Backpacks will contain age appropriate reading books and school supplies.

“The pandemic has been challenging for everyone, but especially for school children and their families,” says Lamont McClure. “The County of Northampton is proud to support Smart Sacks and the Educational Backpack programs for the assistance they offer our K-12 students.”