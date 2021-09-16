Zion’s Stone United Church of Christ, Kreidersville will celebrate their 250th anniversary on September 19. The historic church dates back to 1771 when three small Lutheran and Reform churches decided to construct a new church. Most members came from the Palatinate in Germany. They came to Pennsylvania to escape political and religious conflict. Many would become successful farmers.

The program will start at 1:30 p.m. with the installation of Pastor Michael Landsman. There will be guided tours of the church and cemetery and a performance by the Allentown Municipal Band at the bandstand.

The church cemetery is one of the oldest in the Lehigh Valley. Many church members fought in the Revolutionary War as members of the Northampton County Militia, under the command of Col. John Siegfried. There are 60 veterans of the Revolutionary War buried in the cemetery.

In May 1931 the Liberty Bell Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution helped dedicate a granite memorial to these veterans for their patriotism, valor and fidelity.

Another historical leader, Jane Adams, spent her youth in Kreidersville. Her mother Sarah, a church member, died when she was two years old. Jane’s early bible training at stone church laid a foundation for her vision toward humanity. She founded Hull House in Chicago to support those in need. Active in the peace movement, she shared the Nobel Peace Prize in 1931.

Over two centuries the church has given spiritual comfort to the membership during challenging times. Today the landmark church proudly continues their mission of faith and ideals, they always welcome visitors to their historic church.