Lois M. Brink

Lois M. Brink, 76, of East Allen Township, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in the Hospice House of the VNA of St. Luke’s surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Harold R. Brink, Jr. Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Joseph J. and Jean V. (Lewandowski) Kijesky. She was a 1963 graduate of West Scranton High School and was employed as a retail associate for Toys “R” Us, Clover and Kohl’s where she retired as a supervisor. Lois was a member of the former Saint Michael the Archangel Byzantine Catholic Church, Allentown, where she was a member of the Ladies Guild, taught Eastern Christian Formation, was a member of the banquet staff, co-chaired the annual Easter candy sale and served on the Altar Guild. She recently became a member of Saints Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, Bethlehem. Lois was an avid Phillies and Iron Pigs fan. She enjoyed traveling to various cities to cheer on her Phillies and vacationing, especially in Aruba and Niagara Falls Canada. She cherished spending time with her family.

Survivors: Daughter, Mary Williams, and her children, Heather Williams and Harrison Williams and his fiancée, Grace Bunduka, and their daughter, Lara, Easton; son, David Brink and his wife, Laurie (Henehan), and their son, Hunter, Macungie; daughter, Sandra Lois Brink, Bethlehem Township; brother, Michael Kijesky and his wife, Regina, La Plata MD; sister-in-law, Marianne Duffy, Arlington VA; brother-in-law, Philip Brink and his fiancée, Brenda Lang, Bath; nephews; nieces; uncles; aunts; cousins; family friend, Ondrea A. Neifert, Bethlehem Township. Grandson, Ben Williams, and granddaughter, Courtney Williams, preceded her in death.

Services: Divine Liturgy was held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021 at Saints Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, 1140 Johnston Dr., Bethlehem. Calling hours were from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26, 2021 at Stephens Funeral Home, Inc., 274 North Krocks Rd., Allentown. Parastas was held at 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26, 2021 at the funeral home. Interment followed in Holy Saviour Cemetery, 857 East Langhorne Ave., Bethlehem. (www.stephensfuneral.com)

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, to church 18017, or St. Luke’s Hospice, c/o St. Luke’s University Health Network, 801 Ostrum St., Bethlehem 18015.

Catherine M. Hahn

Catherine M. Hahn, 96, of Bath, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg, Bethlehem, Pa. Born on Jan. 29, 1925, in Bath, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Horace H. and Flossie (Super) Heller. Catherine was the wife of the late Charles L. V. Hahn, with whom she shared 48 years of marriage, prior to his passing in 1994. She was a 1942 graduate of Nazareth High School. Catherine enjoyed visiting her family in Oregon and North Carolina. She made a quilt for each of her four grandchildren and helped make the Bath 250th Anniversary Quilt which now hangs in the Bath Museum. Catherine was also a clerk at the Election Board for 35 years and she helped at the Bath Food Bank. She was delighted when she was chosen to light the Bath Christmas Tree in 2019. She was an active member of Christ Church of Bath, U.C.C., where she taught Sunday School and enjoyed singing on the choir.

Survivors: She will be sadly missed by many friends and lovingly remembered by her two daughters, Bonnie L. Eickhoff and her husband, Donald; Pamela M. Grimm and her husband, Gregory; sisters, Caroline M. Struss, Miriam Nachesty; brother-in-law, Earl Herman; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a brother, Donald S. Heller, and a sister, Charlotte Herman.

Services: Were held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at Christ Church of Bath, U.C.C., 109 S. Chestnut St., Bath, Pa. Family and friends could call Monday, from 10 to 11 a.m. in the church. Interment followed at Green Mount Cemetery, Bath. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Bartholomew Funeral Home, Bath.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Christ Church U.C.C. Memorial Fund, 109 S. Chestnut Street, Bath, PA 18014.

William R. Witmer, Jr.

William R. Witmer, Jr., 74, of Delps, Moore Township, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in St. Luke’s Hospital – Allentown Campus. He was the devoted caretaker and loving husband of Susan K. (Musick) Witmer to whom he was married 54 years. Born in Bellefonte, Pa., he was a son of the late William R. Sr. and Louise (Torsell) Witmer. After graduating from Bellefonte Area High School in 1965, Bill honorably served in the United States Marine Corps during Vietnam. Later in life, he attended Northampton Community College. Bill retired in 2004 from Bethlehem Area Vocational Technical School where he was a machine shop instructor for several years. Prior to that, he was employed by the former Inpaco Corp. in Nazareth and Interstate Dress Carriers. An avid hunter, Bill was a member of Point Phillips Rod & Gun Club and the NRA, and he was a civil war historian. Additionally, he enjoyed coaching youth baseball for several years at Moore Township Athletic Association. Bill was also a faithful member of Emmanuel’s Lutheran Church, as well as a member of American Legion Post 945.

Survivors: In addition to his loving wife, Susan, he will be dearly missed by his sons, Russ Witmer and wife, Ellen, of Hagerstown, MD, and Brian Witmer and wife, Christy, of Bellefonte, PA; five grandchildren, Timothy, Stephen, Zack, Michael, and Annaliese; brother, Jim Witmer and wife, Rose, of Lancaster; sisters, Melissa Bender and husband, Gary, of Tower City, Pa., and Trish Alexander and companion, Steve Singleton, of Centre Hall, Pa.; nieces and nephews. Bill was predeceased by premature twin infant children, Michael and Michelle; and an infant grandson, Ty.

Services: A funeral service was held on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC, 2165 Community Drive, Route 946, in the Village of Moorestown – Bath, PA 18014. Friends and relatives were invited to call on Tuesday morning from 9 to 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment with Military Honors followed the service in Mountain View Cemetery, Emanuelsville.

Contributions: Memorial contributions may be offered to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.