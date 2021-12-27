Municipality: Lower Saucon Bethlehem Township Williams Township

Road name: Interstate 78

Between: Exit 75 (To PA 611) and Exit 60 (PA 309)

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: No restriction for westbound shoulder work.

Start date: Dec. 29

Est completion date: Dec. 30

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lehigh Township

Road name: PA 248

Between: Timberline Road and County Line

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Dec. 27

Est completion date: Dec. 30

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Chapman Borough

Road name: Main Street

Between: Monocacy Drive and Beersville Road

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Dec. 27

Est completion date: Dec. 30

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? No

Municipality: Lower Mt. Bethel

Road name: Martins Creek Belvidere Hwy

Between: PA 611 and River Road

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Dec. 27

Est completion date: Dec. 30

Restrictions in effect (time of day):9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Forks Township

Road name: Sullivan Trail

Between: Burke Street and Fairfield Avenue

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Dec. 27

Est completion date: Dec. 30

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Bethlehem Township

Road name: PA 33

Between: Interstate 78 and Freemansburg Avenue

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Northbound lane restriction.

Start date: Dec. 28

Est completion date: Dec. 28

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lower Saucon Bethlehem Township Williams Township

Road name: Interstate 78

Between: Exit 60 (PA 309) and Exit 75 (To PA 611)

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: No restriction shoulder work. Eastbound.

Start date: Dec. 27

Est completion date: Dec. 28

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, and Schuylkill counties at www.penndot.gov/District5. Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website. Follow regional PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAAllentown.

submitted by Sean Brown, PennDOT