Municipality: Lower Saucon Bethlehem Township Williams Township
Road name: Interstate 78
Between: Exit 75 (To PA 611) and Exit 60 (PA 309)
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: No restriction for westbound shoulder work.
Start date: Dec. 29
Est completion date: Dec. 30
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lehigh Township
Road name: PA 248
Between: Timberline Road and County Line
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Dec. 27
Est completion date: Dec. 30
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Chapman Borough
Road name: Main Street
Between: Monocacy Drive and Beersville Road
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Dec. 27
Est completion date: Dec. 30
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
Municipality: Lower Mt. Bethel
Road name: Martins Creek Belvidere Hwy
Between: PA 611 and River Road
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Dec. 27
Est completion date: Dec. 30
Restrictions in effect (time of day):9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Forks Township
Road name: Sullivan Trail
Between: Burke Street and Fairfield Avenue
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Dec. 27
Est completion date: Dec. 30
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Bethlehem Township
Road name: PA 33
Between: Interstate 78 and Freemansburg Avenue
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Northbound lane restriction.
Start date: Dec. 28
Est completion date: Dec. 28
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lower Saucon Bethlehem Township Williams Township
Road name: Interstate 78
Between: Exit 60 (PA 309) and Exit 75 (To PA 611)
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: No restriction shoulder work. Eastbound.
Start date: Dec. 27
Est completion date: Dec. 28
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
submitted by Sean Brown, PennDOT