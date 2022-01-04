Evelyn L. Becker

Evelyn L. Becker, 83, of Moore Township, passed away peacefully at her home while surrounded by loving family on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. She was the wife of the late Carl J. Becker, with whom she shared 54 years of marriage prior to his death in 2014. Born in Schnecksville, she was a daughter of the late Peter F. and Lizzie (Roth) Brunner. A short time after graduating from Northampton High School in 1956, Evelyn and Carl wed and together raised a family and successfully owned and operated Becker Farms in Moore Township, since 1959. In addition to potato farming, Evelyn was known for her strawberry patch and raw, farm fresh honey. She loved sewing and especially enjoyed making yoyo quilts.

Survivors: Evelyn will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by her children, Rose E. Wedde and husband, Ronald, with whom she resided, James R. Becker and wife, June, and John C. Becker and wife, Cindy, all of Moore Township; six grandchildren, Nicholas, Nathan, Nolan, Michael, Adam and Rachel; two great-grandchildren; two brothers, Earl Brunner and wife, Marianne, and George Brunner; a sister, Isabella Clauser; nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Carl, she was predeceased by a brother, Peter Brunner; and three sisters, Esther Brunner, Pauline Snyder, and Gladys Olewine.

Services: A graveside service will be held privately with the family. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC, in the Village of Moorestown – Bath.

Contributions: Memorial contributions may be offered to Lehigh Valley Hospice, 2024 Lehigh Street, Suite 100, Allentown, PA 18103.

Mary V. Silfies

Mary V. Silfies, 91, formerly of Nazareth, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Gracedale. She was the wife of the late Harold F. “Stumpy” Silfies, with whom she shared 53 loving years of marriage prior to his death in 2006. Born in Klecknersville, she was a daughter of the late Harry F. Sr. and Stella (Fehnel) Edelman. Early in her marriage, Mary was employed by Lincoln Textiles and later worked as a floor lady at various garment mills in the region. A devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother, Mary enjoyed the simple but very satisfying life of raising her family and housekeeping. She enjoyed NASCAR and baseball, and she was an avid Phillies fan.

Survivors: Mary will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by her children, Betty Yost and husband, David, Gary Silfies, Kathy Kahler and husband, Brad, and Ronald Edelman and wife, Gail, all of Nazareth; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a brother, Robert Edelman of Moore Township; a sister, Eva Seyer and husband, John, of Chapman Quarries; along with many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Harold, she was predeceased by a great-granddaughter, Makaeya Lynn Wheeler; six brothers, Charles Sr., Ray, Donald, Harry Jr., Paul and William Edelman, Sr.; eight sisters, Pauline Lahr, Shirley Laubach, Jean Filchner, Dorothy Snyder, Ruth Edelman, Ethel Sutton, Martha Snyder, and Mildred Barlieb.

Services: A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at 11 a.m. in the George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC, 2165 Community Drive, Route 946, in the Village of Moorestown – Bath, PA 18014. Friends and relatives are invited to call on Thursday morning from 10 to 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow the service in Cedar Hill Memorial Park Cemetery, Allentown.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to the MLD Foundation, 21345 Miles Drive, West Linn, OR 97068-2878.