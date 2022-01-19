Phyllis S. Rissmiller

Phyllis S. Rissmiller, 90, formerly of Moore Township, passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at Sacred Heart Senior Living in Center Valley. She was the wife of the late Harvey C. Rissmiller, with whom she shared 41 years of marriage prior to his death in 1991. Born in East Allen Township, she was a daughter of the late Clarence E. Sr. and Lottie E. (Smith) Traugher. A member of the International Ladies’ Garment Workers’ Union, Phyllis worked at various garment factories in the Bath area, retiring in 1994. She was a faithful member and volunteer of Salem United Church of Christ of Moorestown, where she was active in both the Ladies Aid and Guild. A talented quilter, Phyllis enjoyed making quilts for the church and her family, who cherish her beautifully crafted family heirlooms. She also enjoyed planting flowers.

Survivors: Phyllis will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by her children, Roberta R. Nagle of Lehigh Township, Dennis C. Rissmiller and wife, Maryann, of Northampton, and Robert H. Rissmiller and wife, Sally, of Moore Township; three granddaughters; five great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandson; nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Harvey, she was predeceased by three brothers, Clarence E. Jr., Carl and Donald L. Traugher; two sisters, Pauline Meixell and Dorothea Braker; and son-in-law, Gerald D. Nagle.

Services: A funeral service was held on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at 11 a.m. in the George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC, 2165 Community Dr., Route 946, in the Village of Moorestown – Bath, PA 18014. Friends and relatives were invited to call on Friday morning from 10 to 11 a.m. in the funeral home. The family respectfully requested that all attendees wear a mask. Interment followed in St. Peter’s Snyder Church Cemetery, Seemsville.

Contributions: Memorial contributions may be offered to Salem United Church of Christ of Moorestown, 2218 Community Dr., Bath, PA 18014.