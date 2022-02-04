Municipality: Lower Saucon Bethlehem and Williams Townships

Road name: Interstate 78

Between: Exit 60 (PA 309) and Exit 75 (To PA 611)

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: No restriction for shoulder work.

Start date: Feb. 7

Est completion date: Feb. 7

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lower Saucon Bethlehem and Williams Townships

Road name: Interstate 78

Between: Exit 60 (PA 309) and Exit 75 (To PA 611)

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Shoulder work both directions.

Start date: Feb. 8

Est completion date: Feb. 8

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lower Saucon Bethlehem and Williams Townships

Road name: Interstate 78

Between: Exit 60 (PA 309) and Exit 75 (To PA 611)

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Shoulder work both directions.

Start date: Feb. 9

Est completion date: Feb. 10

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Williams Township

Road name: PA 611/South Delaware Drive

Between: Cedarville Road and Buck’s County Line

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Feb. 11

Est completion date: Feb. 11

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lower Saucon Hellertown and Williams Townships

Road name: Raubsville Road

Between: PA 611 and Water Street

Type of work: Crack Sealing

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Feb. 7

Est completion date: Feb. 11

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lower Nazareth

Road name: PA 248

Between: Jandy Boulevard and Hollo Road

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Feb. 7

Est completion date: Feb. 9

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Moore Township

Road name: Grouse Drive

Between: West Main Boulevard and Monocacy Drive

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Feb. 10

Est completion date: Feb. 11

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Moore Township

Road name: Scenic Drive

Between: Mountain View Drive and Bushkill Drive

Type of work: Crack Sealing

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Feb. 7

Est completion date: Feb. 11

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lower and Upper Mount Bethel

Road name: Richmond Road

Between: Berry Hollow Road and Johnsonville Road

Type of work: Crack Sealing

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Feb. 7

Est completion date: Feb. 9

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lower Mount Bethel

Road name: Mount Pleasant

Between: Mt Pleasant Road and PA 611

Type of work: Crack Sealing

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Feb. 10

Est completion date: Feb. 11

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Palmer / Plainfield

Road name: PA 33

Between: US 22 and PA 512

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Shoulder work both directions.

Start date: Feb. 7

Est completion date: Feb. 10

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Plainfield Township

Road name: PA 33 Ramps at Belfast Exit

Between: – and –

Type of work: Litter Removal

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: No restriction for ramp work.

Start date: Feb. 11

Est completion date: Feb. 11

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

submitted by Sean Brown, PennDOT