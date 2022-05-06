Bath Borough Council President Michele Ehrgott began Monday’s session with an announcement about courtesy of the floor comments at the meetings. President Ehrgott declared that moving forward, the council will no longer respond directly to public comments in real time. Rather, this will allow council members the time to process public comments and questions, so they can provide residents with resolutions and answers directly or at the following meeting. Residents should also clearly state their name and address, so the council has it for the record.

Councilwoman Phyllis Andrews then gave the Water Authority report, stating, “The final walk-through for the borough authority for the new waste management with the Northampton Conservation District for Wastewater Treatment was completed. A notice of termination for completion of the work has been received by the Bath Borough Authority and was forwarded to the USDA to close out the project. Warranty inspection required by the USDA was also performed.”

Council Pro Tem Barry Fenstermaker reported that the Parks & Recreation Committee met and discussed the rental of a stage to hold concerts. The larger stage would be approximately $1,000, whereas the smaller stage would be approximately $500 to $600 to rent. The committee determined several days they would hold music in the park, which will be on Friday, June 24, Friday, July 22, Sunday, August 14, Saturday, September 17, and Saturday, October 29 at Firefighters Park. They are currently trying to line up bands for these dates.

Mayor Fiorella Mirabito expressed that six youths have been identified as the vandals at Keystone Park. They will be reimbursing the borough for the damages and will be consequently doing community service for the vandalism.

Council Pro Tem Fenstermaker said several people have asked him if the borough can put up a four-way stop at the intersection of Mill Street and South Walnut Street where the Senior Center is due to people racing through the intersection. Pro Tem Fenstermaker stated he wasn’t sure what could be done to rectify this, but Vice President Frank Hesch suggested the borough could move their portable speed limit machine to that intersection for the time being.

In other news, it was stated that everything was “a go” for the project on Broad Street. Mayor Mirabito said the borough will release a NIXLE alert when they start restricted parking.

Next, the council unanimously approved a motion to advertise a public hearing on June 6 to consider a proposed new regional comprehensive plan, as well as a motion to change the June 8 bi-monthly meeting of Council to Wednesday, June 15.

Solicitor Kratz addressed the council regarding an outline with the bid specs on Bid 2022-02 for three different recycling prices, which will continue as weekly, biweekly, and no recycle. A motion to advertise pursuant to the specifications in the outline council received was also approved unanimously.

Next on the agenda, Resolution No. 2022-010, temporarily suspending the Borough of Bath Code of Ordinances Chapter 219 “Alcoholic Beverages” Public Consumption and Public Possession of Alcoholic Beverages in Specific Public Areas was also unanimously approved for the Spuds & Suds festival on Saturday, August 20 from noon to 7 p.m.

Council added a resolution item to the agenda to establish and revise members for Parking Code Enforcement, which would add Michael Kovach, retired CRPD officer, as a member to the Parking Code Enforcement.

After an Executive Session, President Ehrgott announced a motion for $10,146.32 in the 248 Realignment Fund, which council voted to close out and move to the Capital Improvement Fund. The motion was approved unanimously by council members.

Last, President Ehrgott made a motion for the borough to give $1,500 to the Spuds & Suds Festival. Council members were unanimously in favor.

The next Borough of Bath Council regular monthly meeting will be Monday, June 6 at 121 S. Walnut St., however, the bi-monthly meeting is rescheduled from Wednesday, June 8 to Wednesday, June 15.