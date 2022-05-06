Municipality: Lower Nazareth Township

Road name: PA 33/PA 248 Interchange and PA 33/Hecktown Road Interchange

Type of work: Construction

Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Ramps will be closed and detoured at both interchanges for pavement rehabilitation work. Detours will be 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Closure and detour are as follows.

May 8 to May 12 – Hecktown Road Interchange

Detours –

PA 33/PA 248 Interchange

PA 248 to PA 33 South – Use PA 248 North to Main Street (Tatamy) Exit to PA 248 South

PA 33 North to PA 248 – Continue on PA 248 North to Main Street (Tatamy) to PA 33 South to PA 248

PA 33 South to PA 248 – Continue on PA 33 South to Hecktown Road Exit to PA 33 North to PA 248

PA 248 to PA 33 North – Use PA 248 Ramp to PA 33 South to Hecktown Road Exit to PA 33 North

PA 33/Hecktown Road Interchange

Hecktown Road to PA 33 South – Use Hecktown Ramp to PA 33 North to PA 248 Exit to PA 33 South

PA 33 South to Hecktown Road – Continue on PA 33 South to US 22 Interchange to PA 33 North Exit to Hecktown Road

PA 33 North to Hecktown Road – Continue on PA 33 North to PA 248 Exit to PA 33 South to Hecktown Road

Hecktown Road to PA 33 North – Use Hecktown Road Ramp to PA 33 South to US 22 Interchange to PA 33 North Exit

Start date: May

Est completion date: May 12

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Will rain cause delays? No

Municipality: Various

Road name: Interstate 78

Between: Lehigh County Line and Exit 75 (To PA 611)

Type of work: Construction

Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Lane restriction in both directions for concrete repair work. Expect delays and please use caution when traveling in work zones.

Start date: May 9

Est completion date: May 13

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Will rain cause delays? No

Municipality: City of Bethlehem, Glendon Borough, Lower Saucon and Williams Townships

Road name: Interstate 78 West

Between: Exit 75 (To PA 611) and Exit 60 (PA 309)

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Work in shoulder area. Please use caution when traveling through the area.

Start date: May 9

Est completion date: May 12

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: City of Bethlehem

Road name: Easton Avenue

Between: Santee Mill Road and Stefko Boulevard

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions for roadway patching. Expect delays and please use caution when traveling in work zones.

Start date: 5/13/22

Est completion date: 5/13/22

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 02:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Moore Township

Road name: Moser Road

Between: Scenic Drive and Delps Road

Type of work: Crack Sealing

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution when traveling in work zones.

Start date: May 9

Est completion date: May 9

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Moore Township

Road name: Hoch Road

Between: Scenic Drive and Mountain View Drive

Type of work: Crack Sealing

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution when traveling in work zones.

Start date: May 10

Est completion date: May 10

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Nazareth Borough

Road name: Penn Allen Road

Between: Daniels Road and Broad Street

Type of work: Crack Sealing

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution when traveling in work zones.

Start date: May 11

Est completion date: May 11

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Moore Township

Road name: Point Phillips Road

Between: Mountain View Drive and Scenic Drive

Type of work: Crack Sealing

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution when traveling in work zones.

Start date: May 12

Est completion date: May 13

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Bethlehem Township

Road name: PA 33 North

Between: Interstate 78 and US 22

Type of work: Sweeping

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution when traveling in work zones.

Start date: May 9

Est completion date: May 9

Restrictions in effect (time of day): Midnight to 7 a.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Palmer Township

Road name: PA 33 North

Between: US 22 and Belfast Interchange

Type of work: Sweeping

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution when traveling in work zones.

Start date: May 10

Est completion date: May 10

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Plainfield Township

Road name: PA 33 North

Between: Belfast Interchange and Monroe County Line

Type of work: Sweeping

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution when traveling in work zones.

Start date: May 11

Est completion date: May 11

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Plainfield Township

Road name: PA 33 South

Between: Monroe County Line and Belfast Interchange

Type of work: Sweeping

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution when traveling in work zones.

Start date: May 12

Est completion date: May 12

Restrictions in effect (time of day): Midnight to 7 a.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Palmer and Bethlehem Townships

Road name: PA 33 South

Between: Belfast Interchange and US 22 Interchange

Type of work: Sweeping

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution when traveling in work zones.

Start date: May 13

Est completion date: May 13

Restrictions in effect (time of day): Midnight to 7 a.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: City of Easton, Wilson Borough and Palmer Township

Road name: Hackett Avenue

Between: 13th Street and Bushkill Street

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution when traveling in work zones.

Start date: May 9

Est completion date: May 11

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Wind Gap Borough and Plainfield Township

Road name: Old Allentown Road at Center Street

Between: – and –

Type of work: Shoulder Work/Widening

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution when traveling in work zones.

Start date: May 12

Est completion date: May 13

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Palmer and Plainfield Townships

Road name: PA 33 South

Between: Hecktown Road and US 22

Type of work: Pothole Patching

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution when traveling in work zones.

Start date: May 9

Est completion date: May 10

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Palmer and Plainfield Townships

Road name: PA 33 North

Between: US 22 and Hecktown Road

Type of work: Pothole Patching

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution when traveling in work zones.

Start date: May 11

Est completion date: May 12

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Portland Borough and Upper Mount Bethel Township

Road name: PA 611

Between: River Road and Monroe County Line

Type of work: Pothole Patching

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution when traveling in work zones.

Start date: May 13

Est completion date: May 13

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, and Schuylkill counties at www.penndot.gov/District5.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow regional PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAAllentown.