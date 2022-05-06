Municipality: Lower Nazareth Township
Road name: PA 33/PA 248 Interchange and PA 33/Hecktown Road Interchange
Type of work: Construction
Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Ramps will be closed and detoured at both interchanges for pavement rehabilitation work. Detours will be 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Closure and detour are as follows.
May 8 to May 12 – Hecktown Road Interchange
Detours –
PA 33/PA 248 Interchange
PA 248 to PA 33 South – Use PA 248 North to Main Street (Tatamy) Exit to PA 248 South
PA 33 North to PA 248 – Continue on PA 248 North to Main Street (Tatamy) to PA 33 South to PA 248
PA 33 South to PA 248 – Continue on PA 33 South to Hecktown Road Exit to PA 33 North to PA 248
PA 248 to PA 33 North – Use PA 248 Ramp to PA 33 South to Hecktown Road Exit to PA 33 North
PA 33/Hecktown Road Interchange
Hecktown Road to PA 33 South – Use Hecktown Ramp to PA 33 North to PA 248 Exit to PA 33 South
PA 33 South to Hecktown Road – Continue on PA 33 South to US 22 Interchange to PA 33 North Exit to Hecktown Road
PA 33 North to Hecktown Road – Continue on PA 33 North to PA 248 Exit to PA 33 South to Hecktown Road
Hecktown Road to PA 33 North – Use Hecktown Road Ramp to PA 33 South to US 22 Interchange to PA 33 North Exit
Start date: May
Est completion date: May 12
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
Municipality: Various
Road name: Interstate 78
Between: Lehigh County Line and Exit 75 (To PA 611)
Type of work: Construction
Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Lane restriction in both directions for concrete repair work. Expect delays and please use caution when traveling in work zones.
Start date: May 9
Est completion date: May 13
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
Municipality: City of Bethlehem, Glendon Borough, Lower Saucon and Williams Townships
Road name: Interstate 78 West
Between: Exit 75 (To PA 611) and Exit 60 (PA 309)
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Work in shoulder area. Please use caution when traveling through the area.
Start date: May 9
Est completion date: May 12
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: City of Bethlehem
Road name: Easton Avenue
Between: Santee Mill Road and Stefko Boulevard
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions for roadway patching. Expect delays and please use caution when traveling in work zones.
Start date: 5/13/22
Est completion date: 5/13/22
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 02:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Moore Township
Road name: Moser Road
Between: Scenic Drive and Delps Road
Type of work: Crack Sealing
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution when traveling in work zones.
Start date: May 9
Est completion date: May 9
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Moore Township
Road name: Hoch Road
Between: Scenic Drive and Mountain View Drive
Type of work: Crack Sealing
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution when traveling in work zones.
Start date: May 10
Est completion date: May 10
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Nazareth Borough
Road name: Penn Allen Road
Between: Daniels Road and Broad Street
Type of work: Crack Sealing
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution when traveling in work zones.
Start date: May 11
Est completion date: May 11
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Moore Township
Road name: Point Phillips Road
Between: Mountain View Drive and Scenic Drive
Type of work: Crack Sealing
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution when traveling in work zones.
Start date: May 12
Est completion date: May 13
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Bethlehem Township
Road name: PA 33 North
Between: Interstate 78 and US 22
Type of work: Sweeping
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution when traveling in work zones.
Start date: May 9
Est completion date: May 9
Restrictions in effect (time of day): Midnight to 7 a.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Palmer Township
Road name: PA 33 North
Between: US 22 and Belfast Interchange
Type of work: Sweeping
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution when traveling in work zones.
Start date: May 10
Est completion date: May 10
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Plainfield Township
Road name: PA 33 North
Between: Belfast Interchange and Monroe County Line
Type of work: Sweeping
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution when traveling in work zones.
Start date: May 11
Est completion date: May 11
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Plainfield Township
Road name: PA 33 South
Between: Monroe County Line and Belfast Interchange
Type of work: Sweeping
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution when traveling in work zones.
Start date: May 12
Est completion date: May 12
Restrictions in effect (time of day): Midnight to 7 a.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Palmer and Bethlehem Townships
Road name: PA 33 South
Between: Belfast Interchange and US 22 Interchange
Type of work: Sweeping
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution when traveling in work zones.
Start date: May 13
Est completion date: May 13
Restrictions in effect (time of day): Midnight to 7 a.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: City of Easton, Wilson Borough and Palmer Township
Road name: Hackett Avenue
Between: 13th Street and Bushkill Street
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution when traveling in work zones.
Start date: May 9
Est completion date: May 11
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Wind Gap Borough and Plainfield Township
Road name: Old Allentown Road at Center Street
Between: – and –
Type of work: Shoulder Work/Widening
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution when traveling in work zones.
Start date: May 12
Est completion date: May 13
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Palmer and Plainfield Townships
Road name: PA 33 South
Between: Hecktown Road and US 22
Type of work: Pothole Patching
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution when traveling in work zones.
Start date: May 9
Est completion date: May 10
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Palmer and Plainfield Townships
Road name: PA 33 North
Between: US 22 and Hecktown Road
Type of work: Pothole Patching
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution when traveling in work zones.
Start date: May 11
Est completion date: May 12
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Portland Borough and Upper Mount Bethel Township
Road name: PA 611
Between: River Road and Monroe County Line
Type of work: Pothole Patching
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution when traveling in work zones.
Start date: May 13
Est completion date: May 13
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
