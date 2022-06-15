Odell A. Kleppinger

Odell A. Kleppinger, 86, of Andrews Road, Bath, Moore Twp., formerly of Wysox, Bradford County, died peacefully Wednesday evening, June 8, 2022, at Lehigh Valley Hospital Inpatient Hospice Care, Allentown. He was the husband of the late Phyllis A. (Traupman) Kleppinger who passed in 2020. Born in Northampton, he was a son of the late Paul and Elsie (Hoch) Kleppinger.

Odell was employed as an electrician for the former Bethlehem Steel Corp. He was a member of the Bumpville Evangelical Lutheran Church Bradford County, and formerly attended Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Kreidersville. Odell was a 1953 graduate of Northampton High School, and member of the Grundsau Lodsch Nummer Eins, Northampton (Germansville). He enjoyed being outdoors, hunting, and working construction.

Survivors: Daughters, Ellen K. wife of Marshall Stahl, Lynne wife of David Ball, all of Bath, four grandchildren, Jack, Corinn, Ryan, and Tyler, sisters, Elsie Grohotolsky of Northampton, Emma Adessa of San Marcos, CA., brother, Elvin of Pennsville, Lehigh Twp., nieces and nephews.

Services: Graveside Services, 10 a.m. Thursday, June 16, Zion Cemetery, Kreidersville Road, Allen Twp. Arrangements, Schisler Funeral Home, Northampton.

Contributions: Alzheimer’s Association, PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090 or American Cancer Society, PO Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.