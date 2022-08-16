On Monday, Aug. 15 at 11 a.m., Bath’s newest business, Byron Place Pizzeria and Restaurant, celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting.

In addition to owner Byron Sagasdume and his family, Bath Mayor Fiorella Mirabito, Council Pro Tem Barry Fenstermaker, Councilwoman Phyllis Andrews, Borough Manager Brad Flynn and Code Enforcement Officer Mike Kovach were all in attendance to cut the ribbon and celebrate the business’s grand opening.

“We welcome Byron and his family to our borough and wish him much success!” said Mayor Mirabito.

Byron, who has 31 years’ experience and previously owned a restaurant in Forks Township, welcomes all to come out to the Bath establishment. Byron Place specializes in pastas, sandwiches, pizza and strombolis.

Byron Place Pizzeria and Restaurant, located at 124 S. Walnut St. in Bath, will be open Monday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. for dine-in and take-out. Delivery is available to offices and companies.

For more information, visit Byron Place Pizzeria & Restaurant on Facebook or call 484-281-3445.