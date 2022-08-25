Municipality: Bethlehem, Palmer townships
Road name: US 22
Between: 25th Street Interchange and Bethman Road Overpass
Type of work: Paving
Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Nighttime lane restrictions in both directions for pavement rehabilitation work.
Start date: Aug. 29
Est completion date: Sept. 2
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
Municipality: Bethlehem Township
Road name: US 22 East
Between: PA 512 and Farmersville Road
Type of work: Paving
Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Single lane conditions on US 22 for pavement rehabilitation work. Work includes concrete patching, paving, bridge deck rehabilitation, and pavement markings on US 22 and interchange ramps. Traffic disruptions will include short-term single lane closures between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. weeknights, as well as weekend lane closures from Friday 9 p.m. to Monday 6 a.m.
Start date: Aug. 26
Est completion date: Sept. 2
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
Municipality: Lower Saucon Township
Road name: Apple Butter Road
Between: Shimersville Road and Lower Saucon Road
Type of work: Inspection
Work being done by: PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction in both directions.
Start date: Sept. 7
Est completion date: Sept. 7
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lower Saucon Township
Road name: Hickory Hill Road
Between: PA 412 (Main St.) and PA 378
Type of work: Inspection
Work being done by: PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Eastbound lane restriction.
Start date: Sept. 6
Est completion date: Sept. 6
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lower Saucon / Bethlehem Township / Williams Township
Road name: Interstate 78
Between: Exit 75 (To PA 611) and Exit 60 (PA 309)
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: No restriction for westbound shoulder work.
Start date: Aug. 29
Est completion date: Aug. 29
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lower Saucon / Bethlehem Township / Williams Township
Road name: Interstate 78
Between: Exit 75 (To PA 611) and Exit 60 (PA 309)
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: No restriction for westbound shoulder work.
Start date: Aug. 30
Est completion date: Aug. 30
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lower Saucon / Bethlehem Township / Williams Township
Road name: Interstate 78
Between: Exit 60 (PA 309) and Exit 75 (To PA 611)
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: No restriction for eastbound shoulder work.
Start date: Aug. 31
Est completion date: Sept. 1
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
Municipality: Moore Township
Road name: Point Phillips
Between: Mountain View Drive and Scenic Drive
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Aug. 29
Est completion date: Aug. 29
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Bethlehem Township
Road name: PA 191
Between: US 22 and Hecktown Road
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Southbound lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Aug. 30
Est completion date: Aug. 31
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Hanover Township
Road name: PA 512
Between: Brodhead Road and Highland Avenue
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Southbound lane restriction.
Start date: Sept. 1
Est completion date: Sept. 1
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Hanover Township
Road name: PA 987/Airport Road
Between: Orchard Lane and Nor – Bath Boulevard
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Sept. 2
Est completion date: Sept. 2
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Bangor
Road name: Martins Creek Belvidere Highway
Between: S. Delaware Drive and Riverton Road
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Aug. 29
Est completion date: Sept. 2
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Pen Argyl / Plainfield
Road name: Pen Argyl Road
Between: PA 191 and Main Street
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Aug. 29
Est completion date: Aug. 30
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Plainfield Township
Road name: Delabole Road
Between: Sullivan Trail and Broadway
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Aug. 31
Est completion date: Sept. 2
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Palmer / Bushkill / Plainfield
Road name: PA 33
Between: US 22 and Monroe County Line
Type of work: Litter Removal
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: No restriction.
Start date: Aug. 29
Est completion date: Sept. 2
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lower Mount Bethel
Road name: Mt. Pleasant Road
Between: PA 611 and Martins Creek Boulevard
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Aug. 29
Est completion date: Sept. 2
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
