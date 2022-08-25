Municipality: Bethlehem, Palmer townships

Road name: US 22

Between: 25th Street Interchange and Bethman Road Overpass

Type of work: Paving

Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Nighttime lane restrictions in both directions for pavement rehabilitation work.

Start date: Aug. 29

Est completion date: Sept. 2

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Will rain cause delays? No

Municipality: Bethlehem Township

Road name: US 22 East

Between: PA 512 and Farmersville Road

Type of work: Paving

Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Single lane conditions on US 22 for pavement rehabilitation work. Work includes concrete patching, paving, bridge deck rehabilitation, and pavement markings on US 22 and interchange ramps. Traffic disruptions will include short-term single lane closures between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. weeknights, as well as weekend lane closures from Friday 9 p.m. to Monday 6 a.m.

Start date: Aug. 26

Est completion date: Sept. 2

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Will rain cause delays? No

Municipality: Lower Saucon Township

Road name: Apple Butter Road

Between: Shimersville Road and Lower Saucon Road

Type of work: Inspection

Work being done by: PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction in both directions.

Start date: Sept. 7

Est completion date: Sept. 7

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lower Saucon Township

Road name: Hickory Hill Road

Between: PA 412 (Main St.) and PA 378

Type of work: Inspection

Work being done by: PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Eastbound lane restriction.

Start date: Sept. 6

Est completion date: Sept. 6

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lower Saucon / Bethlehem Township / Williams Township

Road name: Interstate 78

Between: Exit 75 (To PA 611) and Exit 60 (PA 309)

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: No restriction for westbound shoulder work.

Start date: Aug. 29

Est completion date: Aug. 29

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lower Saucon / Bethlehem Township / Williams Township

Road name: Interstate 78

Between: Exit 75 (To PA 611) and Exit 60 (PA 309)

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: No restriction for westbound shoulder work.

Start date: Aug. 30

Est completion date: Aug. 30

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lower Saucon / Bethlehem Township / Williams Township

Road name: Interstate 78

Between: Exit 60 (PA 309) and Exit 75 (To PA 611)

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: No restriction for eastbound shoulder work.

Start date: Aug. 31

Est completion date: Sept. 1

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? No

Municipality: Moore Township

Road name: Point Phillips

Between: Mountain View Drive and Scenic Drive

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Aug. 29

Est completion date: Aug. 29

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Bethlehem Township

Road name: PA 191

Between: US 22 and Hecktown Road

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Southbound lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Aug. 30

Est completion date: Aug. 31

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Hanover Township

Road name: PA 512

Between: Brodhead Road and Highland Avenue

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Southbound lane restriction.

Start date: Sept. 1

Est completion date: Sept. 1

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Hanover Township

Road name: PA 987/Airport Road

Between: Orchard Lane and Nor – Bath Boulevard

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Sept. 2

Est completion date: Sept. 2

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Bangor

Road name: Martins Creek Belvidere Highway

Between: S. Delaware Drive and Riverton Road

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Aug. 29

Est completion date: Sept. 2

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Pen Argyl / Plainfield

Road name: Pen Argyl Road

Between: PA 191 and Main Street

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Aug. 29

Est completion date: Aug. 30

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Plainfield Township

Road name: Delabole Road

Between: Sullivan Trail and Broadway

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Aug. 31

Est completion date: Sept. 2

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Palmer / Bushkill / Plainfield

Road name: PA 33

Between: US 22 and Monroe County Line

Type of work: Litter Removal

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: No restriction.

Start date: Aug. 29

Est completion date: Sept. 2

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lower Mount Bethel

Road name: Mt. Pleasant Road

Between: PA 611 and Martins Creek Boulevard

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Aug. 29

Est completion date: Sept. 2

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

