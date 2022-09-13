Representatives from the PA State Police were present during the Bath Borough Council meeting on Tuesday, September 6 to answer questions, address concerns, and report on the number of incidents they have responded to in 2022.

From the start of their presentation, Lt. Seth Kelly and Trooper Nathan Branosky made it clear that they are proud to serve the borough and want to hear from residents. Calling 911 or the non-emergency number is the easiest way for residents to find help, file complaints, or simply feel a bit safer.

“If something is going on, dial 911,” said Lt. Kelly. “We are very happy to serve you.”

During their presentation, Lt. Kelly and Trooper Branosky summarized the violations and incidents they have seen thus far. Traffic incidents remain one of the biggest concerns for the borough. So far this year, State Police have responded to 32 vehicle crashes (including four hit-and-runs) and 72 commercial motor vehicle violations.

While Trooper Branosky said they are careful not to give numbers of in-progress cases due to ongoing investigations, including an investigation into the vandalism at Fireman’s Field and Paw Park, he noted that the borough is on the “better side” when it comes to the number of violent incidents. Other municipalities, he said, need much more attention in this area.

However, police did note an uptick in school bus violations, reminding residents to stay at least 10 feet away from a stopped school bus, even if they are in opposing traffic.

The safety of school children in the borough remains a primary concern for the State Police. Before their presentation, active shooter training was held at George Wolf Elementary. There is no active threat to students, but this training helps prepare the police and other first responders should the unimaginable occur. Lt. Kelly and Trooper Branosky also said that State Police are increasing their presence at area schools to get to know students and help them feel safe.

Residents can meet troopers during two future events in the borough: Coffee with a Cop on Saturday, October 1, at 9 a.m.; and Treats with a Trooper on Monday, October 31, from 6 to 8 p.m.

In other news, David Smith has been appointed as the borough’s new code enforcement officer. He will be available on evenings and weekends as needed.

“[He is] a good addition to the borough,” said Council President Michele Ehrgott.

Council also gave an update on Old Home Week. The committee is still gathering numbers, and photos will be available soon. However, Councilman Frank Hesch says that “turnout was greater than the community and council expected.”

Hesch thanked all the residents, volunteers, and businesses who supported the week-long celebration. He added that the borough softball game has a “good chance” of making a return next year.

“It was wonderful,” Mayor Fiorella Mirabito said of the celebration. “It was a big success, and the Bath Tubs [the borough’s softball team] did a great job,” she added with a laugh.

Finally, several events are coming up in the borough, giving residents the chance to get involved. The Bath Volunteer Fire Department and Bath Social Hall have partnered to present a basket social on October 8, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and October 9, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with the drawing beginning at 3:30 p.m. They are looking for basket donations, monetary donations, or gift cards. They can be dropped off at the engine house or the Bath Fire Social Hall.

The borough is also looking for volunteers to come out and help beautify the pump house at Fireman’s Park. A volunteer has offered to paint a mural on the building, but the borough also needs help with the basecoat. The borough and the Water Authority will provide supplies and materials. Anyone interested can reach out to the borough or Mayor Mirabito.

The next Bath Borough Council meeting will be on October 3 at 6 p.m.