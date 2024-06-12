Arcangelo DiOdoardo

Arcangelo “Gino” DiOdoardo, 70, of Bath, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, June 6, 2024 with the love and support of his family by his side. Born on Dec. 2, 1953, in Villa Penna, Italy, he was the son of the late Berardo and Maddalena (Angeloni) DiOdoardo. He was the husband of Wendy J. (Derhammer) DiOdoardo. Together, they observed their 47th wedding anniversary in December. Throughout his lifetime, Gino was a determined, self-employed businessman. He was the co-owner and operator of the former Gino and Jack Sportswear, Co. and he also helped co-establish the Southmoore Golf Course in Moore Township. Gino enjoyed golfing, but more importantly, he valued all of his grandchildren.

Survivors: In addition to his wife Wendy, he will be missed by his two daughters, Stacey L. Mitchell, Jennifer M. Frantz and her husband, Ryan; five brothers, Giacomo, Fausto, Piero, Tonino and Mario DiOdoardo; three sisters, Solidea Manucci, Elda Hunsberger and Anna Young; four grandchildren, Landon, Bryn, Aubrianna and Hunter; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Services: Will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Bartholomew Funeral Home, Bath.