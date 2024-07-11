The borough of Northampton reached a significant milestone on July 3, installing its 470th, and final, Hometown Hero banner. Mayor Tony Pristash made the announcement during that evening’s borough council meeting.

“The joy and elation of people…projected at these banners makes up for the hundreds of hours put into this project,” he said.

The project started in 2022. The roadside banners on borough light poles honor Northampton’s hundreds of veterans and were sponsored by families and loved ones.

Northampton Borough’s Public Works team played a significant role in hanging the banners. They even received their own banner as a show of gratitude.

Though the last banner has been placed, the stories are not over. The borough will continue to honor hometown heroes by sharing their histories and sacrifices on the Northampton Hometown Heroes Facebook page, led by volunteers from Northampton Area High School.

In other news, the borough is pursuing several local grants to help with community improvement projects.

One such grant, the 2025 Hotel Tax Grant from Northampton County, would award the borough $9,000 for a Movies in the Park program. The borough would use the funds to purchase an inflatable screen and mobile concession stand.

Borough Manager LeRoy Brobst said neighboring communities have implemented these evening events with much success.

“I think it’s a great idea,” said Councilwoman Bonnie Almond.

The borough also received a $50,000 Northampton County Livable Landscape Grant for repaving the D&L Trail.

Finally, the borough is entering a second round of interviews with candidates for the borough manager position, as Brobst will be retiring later this summer.

Councilman Ronald Glassic said the committee has made “great progress.”

“We’re working tirelessly on this,” added Councilman Trevor Stone.

In addition to hiring a borough manager, the borough is also looking to appoint more volunteer fire police. The force is down to five active members. Those looking to volunteer are encouraged to contact the borough.

The next Borough Council meeting will be Thursday, July 18 at 7 p.m.