Dozens of families turned out for the Moore Township Police Department’s first-ever Pizza in the Park with Police event on Sunday, July 14. The activity-filled special event gave residents of all ages the chance to meet first responders, get up close with emergency vehicles and enjoy pizza and snacks donated by local businesses.

Held at the Moore Township Recreation Center, the outreach event was the first for the township’s police department. Police officers sat side-by-side with families and children, enjoying pizza donated by Pizzaville, salads from Doughboy’s Pizza Restaurant and desserts from Baker Ben’s Bakery. Families could even peek inside one of the many police vehicles and fire trucks parked nearby for a Touch-a-Truck event. There were smiles (and sirens!) abound as first responders taught onlookers about their day-to-day duties and gave children the chance to honk horns, blare sirens and flash blue-and-red lights.

In addition to the Moore Township Police Department, several other local organizations were present, including the Klecknersville Rangers Volunteer Fire Co., Nazareth Regional Ambulance Corps, Pennsylvania State Police and the Moore Township Public Works Department. Children could view the inside of an ambulance, honk the horn of a large public works dump truck or cool off in the fire truck’s sprinkler.

The event also featured a basket raffle, sponsored and donated by local businesses, and a T-shirt sale to help fundraise for the police department.

Businesses that sponsored or donated prizes included: Wegmans, Mount Airy Casino Resort, Keystone Snacks, Arthofer’s Towing and Transport, Tommy’s Small Engine Repair, Miklas Realty, Magnolia Nail Salon, Southmoore Golf Course, Whitetail Golf Club, Taryn Hyman of Charles Leon Insurance, the Hickory Hills Community and Moore Tire Center.

Individual donations were made by Jean and John Pinter, Lois Kerbacher, Barbara Smith, Josephine and Allen Brudnicki, Kelli Burlingame and Susan Sottilare.

Families left the event with full bellies, smiling faces and a better understanding of the roles that police and other essential workers play in keeping Moore Township safe.

Residents who didn’t get the chance to attend can still support the police department by keeping a lookout on the Moore Township Police Department’s Facebook page. T-shirts from the day’s event will be posted for purchase online.