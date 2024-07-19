Municipality: –
Road name: Interstate 78
Between: Exit 67 (PA 412) and Exit 71 (PA 33)
Type of work: Road Sign Work
Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Shoulder restriction for road sign work.
Start date: July 22
Est completion date: July 26
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
Municipality: Bethlehem Township
Road name: US 22 East
Between: PA 191 and PA 33
Type of work: Road Sign Work
Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Shoulder restriction for road sign work.
Start date: July 22
Est completion date: July 26
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
Municipality: Various
Road name: Interstate 78
Between: Exit 60 (PA 309) and Exit 67 (PA 412)
Type of work: Construction
Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Lane restriction eastbound for concrete patching work.
Start date: July 22
Est completion date: July 27
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
Municipality: –
Road name: PA 33
Between: US 22 and PA 248
Type of work: Road Sign Work
Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Shoulder restriction for road sign work.
Start date: July 22
Est completion date: July 26
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
Municipality: Williams Township
Road name: Tumble Creek / Cider Press / Texas Road
Between: Island Park Road and Morgan Hill Road
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: July 22
Est completion date: July 22
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lower Saucon Township
Road name: Riverside Drive/Readington Road
Between: PA 412 and Lower Saucon Road
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: July 23
Est completion date: July 25
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Williams Township
Road name: Cedarville Road
Between: PA 611 and Morgan Hill Road
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: July 26
Est completion date: July 26
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lehigh Township
Road name: PA 145
Between: Blue Mountain Drive and Mulberry Drive
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: July 22
Est completion date: July 24
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Allen Township
Road name: Kreidersville Road
Between: Howertown Road and Covered Bridge Road
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: July 25
Est completion date: July 26
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Moore Township
Road name: Point Phillips Road
Between: Mountain View Drive and Scenic Drive
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: July 22
Est completion date: July 23
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Bushkill Township
Road name: Church Road
Between: Moorestown Drive and Mountain Road
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: July 24
Est completion date: July 25
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Walnutport Borough
Road name: Maple Drive
Between: Lehigh Drive and Mountain View Drive
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: July 26
Est completion date: July 26
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Allen Township
Road name: Seemsville Road
Between: Pheasant Drive and Nor-Bath Blvd
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: July 22
Est completion date: July 24
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Allen Township
Road name: Cherryville Road
Between: Blue Mountain Drive and Kreidersville Road
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: July 25
Est completion date: July 26
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Plainfield Township
Road name: Pen Argyl Road
Between: PA 191 and PA 512
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: July 22
Est completion date: July 22
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Plainfield / Washington Township
Road name: W. Bangor Rd / E. Main Street / Second Street / Lake Minsi Drive
Between: PA 512 and Fox Gap Road
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: July 23
Est completion date: July 23
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Upper Mount Bethel Township
Road name: Park Road
Between: Bunny Trail Road and PA 512
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: July 24
Est completion date: July 24
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Upper Mount Bethel Township
Road name: State Street
Between: PA 611 and Delaware Avenue
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: July 25
Est completion date: July 25
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Bangor Borough / Washington Township / Mt. Bethel Township
Road name: Fox Gap/Creek Road/Main Street
Between: PA 191 and Lake Minsi Drive
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: July 26
Est completion date: July 26
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Bethlehem Township
Road name: US 22
Between: PA 33 and PA 191
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Lane restriction in both directions.
Start date: July 24
Est completion date: July 25
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following local alerts on X.
Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton and Schuylkill counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District5.
Information about infrastructure in District 5, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D5Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.