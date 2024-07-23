The Northampton Police Department’s K-9 unit received a generous, five-figure donation made possible by a community of dedicated volunteers.

Paw Prints on the Canal organizers Candi Lynn, Beth Smith, Donna Werley and Carol Weiss presented a check for $13,115 to the police department during the July 18 Northampton Borough Council meeting. Police Chief Bryan Kadingo, Officer Geoff Perry and K-9 Chico were in attendance to accept the donation.

This extraordinary donation was raised during June’s Paw Prints on the Canal event, which brought over 100 vendors and thousands of attendees to Northampton’s Canal Park. The event featured crafters, small businesses and dozens of animal rescues raising awareness.

This year marked the 15th year of the popular event. During this time, the event has raised a total of $102,000 for the K-9 unit. But Lynn said the Paw Prints committee could not do it alone.

“It takes a village to get this thing together,” she said, from the borough council and administration to volunteers and the fire police.

The fire police even received a special certificate of recognition from Lynn and her team as a thank you for their support over the years, directing traffic and controlling crowds.

“They have been so helpful,” Lynn said of the fire police.

Fire Police Captain and Councilman Kenneth Hall said it was a team effort, especially this year. A structural fire kept the fire police busy the morning of the event. When the volunteers arrived, a bit late, the Paw Prints team was already directing traffic.

“I happened to be down there this year and it was phenomenal,” said Councilman Ronald Glassic. “It is a great community involvement.”

Councilwoman Judy Haldeman agreed.

“The time and energy [the volunteers] put into planning this event year after year after year is just tremendous,” she said.

“I do not know what we would do without the Paw Prints committee,” said Borough Manager LeRoy Brobst. “They are remarkable in their energy and dedication.”

Lynn and the team of volunteers are already planning next year’s event, ensuring this community tradition can continue to make a difference.