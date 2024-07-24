The Pennsylvania State Police Troop M-Bethlehem has made an arrest in the theft of two outdoor air conditioner units from the HanoverView Animal Hospital.

On Monday, July 22, Troopers were dispatched to the HanoverView Animal Hospital in East Allen Township for the report of two exterior commercial air conditioner units that had been stolen during the overnight hours. The air conditioner units were broken into several pieces and loaded into a vehicle.

Upon further investigation, 36-year-old Kyle Anthony Kleintop was arrested on Tuesday, July 23 by State Police for the thefts. Kleintop was criminally charged with six third-degree felonies, three first-degree misdemeanors and four summary offenses.

Kleintop was transported to the Northampton County Prison. Bail was set at $25,000.

The animal hospital was able to quickly replace the AC units with help from Heim Construction Co. Inc. and Superior Comfort Heating & Cooling.

“We are beyond grateful for the outpouring of support from our local community,” the animal hospital posted to Facebook.