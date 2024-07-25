On Saturday, July 13, a Court of Honor ceremony was held at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Nazareth for Troop 74’s Eagle Scouts Aaron Louw and Christopher Walters.

Both Aaron and Christopher completed an Eagle Scout Project to obtain their rank. Aaron constructed an augmented reality sandbox with software for interactive watershed education to supplement the Jacobsburg State Park Environmental Education Center’s watershed education program. He trained park staff and led an interactive presentation for the public with his troop members. He managed helpers in 227 hours of design, construction and training. Aaron believes the best way to start watershed recovery is to develop greater awareness through interactive educational tools that leave positive, memorable impressions on developing minds.

Christopher’s Eagle Scout Project is an outdoor reflection garden that includes a 25-foot flagpole with a 3-inch gold eagle constructed for Holy Cross Evangelical Lutheran Church in Nazareth. Christopher, along with his helpers, spent 208.5 hours in the construction of the project. Christopher believes that creating this outdoor space gives parishioners and church visitors the opportunity to sit outdoors, meditate and reflect on the meaning of the scripture in their lives. Raising a flagpole with the American flag will help to advocate respect for our country, life and freedom, and promote the church values and encourage others to uphold them as well.

“We at Troop 74 are honored to have these two fine men achieve the rank of Eagle Scout, putting the troop’s total to 114 across our 65-year history. Fewer than 5% of all Scouts achieve this high honor that represents a great level of service, sacrifice and dedication to one’s troop, community and nation. As an Eagle Scout myself, I can speak to the hard work that makes this honor possible through earning the 21 required merit badges, serving in various leadership positions, executing a service project over the course of hundreds of hours, and so much more than what meets the eye. Aaron and Christopher both went above and beyond throughout their scouting journeys and they should be very proud of this incredible accomplishment!” said Assistant Scoutmaster Kyle Morris, Eagle Scout Class of 2021.

Christopher and Aaron received citations from the offices of Governor Josh Shapiro and U.S. Senator John Fetterman, a citation as well as State Capitol flags from Congresswoman Susan Wild, a State Senate citation from Pa. State Rep. Nick Miller, a House citation from Pa. State Rep. Ann Flood, and citations from Pa. State Rep. Joe Emrick and Marine Corps Rep. Bill Kropa.

Both Aaron and Christopher graduated from Nazareth Area High School this year. In the fall, Aaron will attend Lehigh University to study Philosophy and Electrical/Computer Engineering in the Integrated Degree in Engineering, Arts, and Sciences (IDEAS) Program.

Christopher will be attending Whitman School of Management at Syracuse University in New York to pursue a degree in Business Management with double minors in Real Estate and Spanish.