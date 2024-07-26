Coming out of the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic, husband and wife Glenn and Amy Sigley had it in their hearts to provide meals for community members twice a month, especially those that may be experiencing financial hardship.

From there, Glenn and Amy recruited congregation members Betsy Maier and Terry Kloiber to help form The Table, a nonprofit organization in Northampton.

Each of the four members is in charge of a different aspect of the operation, which is suited to their strengths, but collectively, they come up with the menu for every meal.

“We all bring something to ‘the table,’” Terry joked.

Together, they saw how disconnected and hurt their community had become both physically and spiritually, so they created The Table as a way to help people reconnect and bring the community together, “one meal at a time.”

Their mission is to provide a safe place for people to come eat a good meal, make friends, find someone to talk to or to just get out for the evening.

Additionally, everyone is welcome to stop by and meals are always free of charge since they use donations to purchase the food for each meal.

Recent meals, which are always posted on their Facebook page, have included Italian marinated grilled chicken breast tenders, soft tacos with all the fixings, sloppy joes, chicken salad sandwiches, hamburgers and hot dogs, spaghetti and meatballs, and their well-liked baked potato bar, all served with sides, salads and dessert.

Although they are not affiliated with the church, New Journey Community Church’s pastor and congregation graciously allowed them to hold their dinners at the church and to store their food there.

Unfortunately, when The Table held their first meal, no one showed up, so the group used this time to brainstorm ideas. With each subsequent meal, they saw more and more people start to show up.

Today, about 70 to 80 people show up per meal, which spread through word of mouth and has become like a family, Betsy shares.

They also currently have a rotating group of 10 to 12 volunteers that selflessly come and help prepare, set up and serve each meal.

Betsy describes that when people first come for a meal, they seem suspicious. Then, by the third meal, they’re laughing and having a good time. After that, people really start to open up, get to know each other and become part of the family.

“It’s rewarding to see people become comfortable opening up and sharing their struggles. People come from all walks of life, so building friendships and sharing joys and sadness with people you otherwise may have never met or spoken to is really neat. It’s what makes it all worth it,” Terry added.

Since dinner is served at 5:30 p.m., guests usually start arriving around 5 p.m. to find their spots and chat with others.

Before each meal, guests are led in a brief prayer, and then get in the serving line to fill up their plates. As long as there is food left, guests are encouraged to go back for another helping.

Then, around dessert time, The Table holds a 10-minute discussion about Jesus’ word and leadership, with questions welcomed. The discussion allows community members to learn about how Jesus went through similar trials and tribulations, and how he had the strength to overcome these obstacles, which may inspire them to look to Jesus for strength in their times of need.

After dinner, some guests stick around, talk for a while and help clean up. This display of friendship, community and gratitude truly shows The Table’s work at its finest!

With The Table’s two-year anniversary just upon us, Betsy, Terry, Glenn and Amy are planning a special meal for the upcoming dinner on Tuesday, August 6 that will surely be a celebration of the wonderful work they’ve done in just two short years—and hopefully many more to come.

If you’re thinking of attending, Terry advises: “Come as you are; we’ve set a place for you.”

With such success in the Northampton community they’ve helped build, The Table is looking for another venue in a neighboring municipality to open a second location that will help bring the same good food, new friendships and good times that guests have come to look forward to in another community.

The Table is self-supported through donations from the community and there is a donation jar at each meal for people to donate if they are able or wish to. Email thetablenewportave@gmail.com if interested in donating or to share information on possible facilities that have the necessary kitchen appliances to cook and would allow The Table to hold meals there.

The Table provides meals on the first and third Tuesday of every month at 5:30 p.m. at New Journey Community Church, located at 1769 Newport Ave., Northampton.