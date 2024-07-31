On July 22, officers from the Colonial Regional Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations Human Trafficking Task Force conducted an undercover proactive human trafficking operation to make contact with possibly trafficked sex workers and to investigate and apprehend predatory adults soliciting sex from minors.

The sex-trafficking sting led to the arrests of three individuals for soliciting sex from minors: 59-year-old Donald S. Lorish, of Bethlehem, 48-year-old Travis Barndt, of Green Lane and 38-year-old Mark A. Morella Jr., of Nazareth.

Morella, previously listed as Emergency Management on the Nazareth Borough website and a member of the Nazareth Borough Fire Department, Vigilance Hose Fire. Co., was charged with the following: attempted involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with someone less than 16 years of age, attempted statutory sexual assault of a minor who is less than 16 years of age and that person is 11 years or older than the complainant, unlawful contact with a minor, criminal use of a communications facility, aggravated assault on law enforcement and recklessly endangering another person.

According to court records, Morella admitted to sending sexually explicit photos and engaging in conversation with someone he believed to be a 15-year-old boy on the “Grindr” website. Morella then agreed to meet the minor in person at the Wegmans in Hanover Township to have sexual contact.

According to officials, when several unmarked law enforcement vehicles surrounded Morella’s car, he reversed his vehicle, hitting a police vehicle, then pulled forward and hit another law enforcement vehicle, injuring three officers. Morella was then arrested.

Court records indicate that District Judge Alicia Rose Zito set bail at $150,000 and Morella was released once 10% of his bail was posted. A preliminary hearing for Morella is currently scheduled for August 8.

Vigilance Hose Fire Co. posted the following on Facebook in response to the allegations against Morella: “It has been brought to our attention that a member of our department behaved in a manner that is inconsistent with our department’s values and policies. The member has been removed from service pending the outcome of the investigation. We will make no statement nor take any action that could impede or compromise a fair and thorough investigation in this matter.

The actions of a single member will never define our department. Our volunteers will continue to persevere in this difficult time. We will continue to provide the quality service that is the hallmark of our organization.”

Lorish was charged with attempted involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, attempted statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor and criminal use of a communications facility. Barndt was charged with the same, in addition to trafficking individuals.

Two days later, on July 24, the CRPD and Homeland Security Investigations Human Trafficking Task Force also arrested 28-year-old Daniel Iradukunda, of East Stroudsburg, for soliciting sex from minors.