Municipality: –

Road name: Interstate 78

Between: Exit 67 (PA 412) and Exit 71 (PA 33)

Type of work: Road Sign Work

Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Shoulder restriction for road sign work.

Start date: August 5

Est completion date: August 9

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? No

Municipality: Bethlehem Township

Road name: US 22 East

Between: PA 191 and PA 33

Type of work: Road Sign Work

Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Shoulder restriction for road sign work.

Start date: August 5

Est completion date: August 9

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? No

Municipality: Various

Road name: Interstate 78

Between: Exit 60 (PA 309) and Exit 67 (PA 412)

Type of work: Construction

Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Lane restriction eastbound for concrete patching work.

Start date: August 6

Est completion date: August 10

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Will rain cause delays? No

Municipality: –

Road name: PA 33

Between: US 22 and PA 248

Type of work: Road Sign Work

Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Shoulder restriction for road sign work.

Start date: August 5

Est completion date: August 5

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? No

Municipality: Lower Saucon Township

Road name: PA 412

Between: Polk Valley Road and Bucks County Line

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: August 5

Est completion date: August 5

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lower Saucon Township and City of Bethlehem

Road name: Apple Butter Road

Between: Shimerville Road and Lower Saucon Road

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: August 6

Est completion date: August 7

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lower Saucon Township and City of Bethlehem

Road name: Shimerville/Readington/Riverside Drive

Between: PA 412 and Lower Saucon Road

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: August 8

Est completion date: August 9

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Walnutport Borough

Road name: PA 145 / Riverview Drive

Between: Blue Mountain Drive and Mountain View Drive

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: August 5

Est completion date: August 9

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lower Nazareth Township

Road name: Newburg Road

Between: Nazareth Road and Monocacy Drive

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: August 5

Est completion date: August 7

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Bath Borough

Road name: PA 987

Between: Mountain View Drive and Nor-Bath Blvd.

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: August 8

Est completion date: August 9

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Williams Township

Road name: Island Park Road

Between: Berger Road and Berger Road

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: August 5

Est completion date: August 7

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Pen Argyl Borough

Road name: Pen Argyl Road

Between: Delabole Road and Pennsylvania Avenue

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: August 8

Est completion date: August 9

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Bangor Borough / Washington Township / Upper Mt. Bethel Township

Road name: N. Broad Street / Ridge Road

Between: Main Street and PA 512

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: August 5

Est completion date: August 5

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lower Mt. Bethel

Road name: Riverton Road/River Road

Between: Belvidere Road and Upper Mt. Bethel Township Line

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: August 6

Est completion date: August 6

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Portland Borough

Road name: River Road

Between: Demi Road and PA 611

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: August 7

Est completion date: August 7

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Plainfield Township

Road name: Pen Argyl Road

Between: PA 191 and Delabole Road

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: August 8

Est completion date: August 8

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Palmer Township

Road name: Tatamy Road

Between: Fairview Road and Van Buren Road

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: August 9

Est completion date: August 9

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following local alerts on X.

Information about infrastructure in District 5, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D5Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.