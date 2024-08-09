Municipality: –
Road name: Interstate 78
Between: Exit 67 (PA 412) and Exit 71 (PA 33)
Type of work: Road Sign Work
Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Shoulder restriction for road sign work.
Start date: August 12
Est completion date: August 16
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
Municipality: Bethlehem Township
Road name: US 22 East
Between: PA 191 and PA 33
Type of work: Road Sign Work
Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Shoulder restriction for road sign work.
Start date: August 12
Est completion date: August 16
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
Municipality: Various
Road name: Interstate 78
Between: Exit 60 (PA 309) and Exit 67 (PA 412)
Type of work: Construction
Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Lane restriction eastbound for concrete patching work.
Start date: August 12
Est completion date: August 17
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
Municipality: –
Road name: PA 33
Between: US 22 and PA 248
Type of work: Road Sign Work
Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Shoulder restriction for road sign work.
Start date: August 12
Est completion date: August 16
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
Municipality: Lower Saucon Township
Road name: PA 412
Between: Polk Valley Road and Buck’s City Line
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: August 12
Est completion date: August 14
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Williams Township
Road name: PA 611 / S. Delaware Drive
Between: Cedarville Road and Bucks County Line
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: August 15
Est completion date: August 16
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Walnutport Borough
Road name: PA 145
Between: Blue Mountain Drive and Mountain View Drive
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: August 12
Est completion date: August 13
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Moore Township
Road name: PA 946
Between: Moorestown Road and Monocacy Drive
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: August 14
Est completion date: August 16
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Bath Borough
Road name: PA 987
Between: Mountain View Drive and Nor-Bath Blvd.
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: August 12
Est completion date: August 12
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Walnutport Borough
Road name: PA 145
Between: Blue Mountain Drive and Lehigh Drive
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: August 13
Est completion date: August 16
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Plainfield Township
Road name: North Broad Street
Between: Constitution Avenue and Monroe County Line
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: August 12
Est completion date: August 13
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Pen Argyl Borough
Road name: East Street
Between: Pennsylvania Avenue and Pen Argyl Road
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: August 14
Est completion date: August 16
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Plainfield Township
Road name: Pen Argyl Road
Between: PA 191 and Delabole Road
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: August 12
Est completion date: August 13
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Upper Mount Bethel Township
Road name: Five Points Richmond Road
Between: Park Road and School Road
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: August 14
Est completion date: August 14
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lower Mt. Bethel Township
Road name: Front Street
Between: Richmond Road and Lower Mud Run Road
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: August 15
Est completion date: August 16
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: –
Road name: PA 33 South
Between: PA 191 and Main Street
Type of work: Construction
Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Lane restriction southbound.
Start date: August 12
Est completion date: August 15
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following local alerts on X.
Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton and Schuylkill counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District5.
Information about infrastructure in District 5, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D5Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.