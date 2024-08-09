Municipality: –

Road name: Interstate 78

Between: Exit 67 (PA 412) and Exit 71 (PA 33)

Type of work: Road Sign Work

Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Shoulder restriction for road sign work.

Start date: August 12

Est completion date: August 16

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? No

Municipality: Bethlehem Township

Road name: US 22 East

Between: PA 191 and PA 33

Type of work: Road Sign Work

Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Shoulder restriction for road sign work.

Start date: August 12

Est completion date: August 16

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? No

Municipality: Various

Road name: Interstate 78

Between: Exit 60 (PA 309) and Exit 67 (PA 412)

Type of work: Construction

Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Lane restriction eastbound for concrete patching work.

Start date: August 12

Est completion date: August 17

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Will rain cause delays? No

Municipality: –

Road name: PA 33

Between: US 22 and PA 248

Type of work: Road Sign Work

Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Shoulder restriction for road sign work.

Start date: August 12

Est completion date: August 16

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? No

Municipality: Lower Saucon Township

Road name: PA 412

Between: Polk Valley Road and Buck’s City Line

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: August 12

Est completion date: August 14

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Williams Township

Road name: PA 611 / S. Delaware Drive

Between: Cedarville Road and Bucks County Line

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: August 15

Est completion date: August 16

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Walnutport Borough

Road name: PA 145

Between: Blue Mountain Drive and Mountain View Drive

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: August 12

Est completion date: August 13

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Moore Township

Road name: PA 946

Between: Moorestown Road and Monocacy Drive

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: August 14

Est completion date: August 16

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Bath Borough

Road name: PA 987

Between: Mountain View Drive and Nor-Bath Blvd.

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: August 12

Est completion date: August 12

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Walnutport Borough

Road name: PA 145

Between: Blue Mountain Drive and Lehigh Drive

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: August 13

Est completion date: August 16

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Plainfield Township

Road name: North Broad Street

Between: Constitution Avenue and Monroe County Line

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: August 12

Est completion date: August 13

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Pen Argyl Borough

Road name: East Street

Between: Pennsylvania Avenue and Pen Argyl Road

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: August 14

Est completion date: August 16

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Plainfield Township

Road name: Pen Argyl Road

Between: PA 191 and Delabole Road

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: August 12

Est completion date: August 13

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Upper Mount Bethel Township

Road name: Five Points Richmond Road

Between: Park Road and School Road

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: August 14

Est completion date: August 14

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lower Mt. Bethel Township

Road name: Front Street

Between: Richmond Road and Lower Mud Run Road

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: August 15

Est completion date: August 16

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: –

Road name: PA 33 South

Between: PA 191 and Main Street

Type of work: Construction

Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Lane restriction southbound.

Start date: August 12

Est completion date: August 15

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Will rain cause delays? No

