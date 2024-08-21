Lehigh Township Supervisors announced at the Aug. 13 meeting that they received a letter of resignation from Mary Louise Trexler, the township tax collector, which they unanimously accepted. Board member Janet Sheats made a statement thanking Trexler for her many years of service to the township, adding that she hopes Trexler’s legacy will be her commitment to the community.

In other news, Zachary Bittner petitioned the board for an extension of time on his plant nursery project. He was accompanied by Brad Rock of Lehigh Engineering, who explained that they discovered issues during stormwater testing, forcing them to revise the plan and conduct new tests. The original tester has since retired, so they are currently looking for a new individual to perform the tests. The board agreed to grant an extension until October 31.

Nicole Gallio addressed the board to bring them an update on Jaindl’s Lehigh Valley Resort & Spa project. Interior designs are almost finished, while some exterior details have needed to be altered, including some utility relocations. The wastewater treatment plan is expected to be ready within the next few weeks, and it is their hope to break ground on the project in the first half of 2025.

Township Engineer Michael Muffley reported that construction of the fuel island at the new Public Works facility has begun, although some elements are currently on back order. He has received a plan for a new subdivision on Long Lane Road, which he will be discussing with the Planning Commission at their next meeting, and he expects to be bringing plans for a few different projects to the board’s meeting on Sept. 10.

Sandra Hopkins of the recreation board discussed the recent all-star game, at which they sold refreshments that were donated and made a profit of about $325. Leftover hamburgers were given to the police department for the National Night Out event, while the leftover hot dogs were given to the Lions Club for the tree lighting ceremony in December.

Public Works Director Frank Zamadics reported that his crew had a busy month in July. They are currently working on the list of roads to receive oil and chips treatment, and he hopes they will begin putting it out this week. Once the oil and chips phase is completed, line painting on the roads can begin.

Police Chief Scott Fogel said the police department has been given a lot of feedback regarding truck traffic on area roads. The police department’s National Night Out event had a remarkably good turnout despite the inclement weather. Fogel said the cadet currently enrolled at the police academy is doing well, and he anticipates having a full complement of 12 officers by next March. Fogel urged residents to call 911 when they see an incident in progress, rather than attempting to call the police station directly. Fogel also stated he is working on a grant application to upgrade the department’s car cameras, which are becoming outdated and need replacing.

Fire Commissioner Richard Hildebrand reported that the volunteers have been busy dealing with downed telephone poles, which he described as having fallen “with help.” The rescue truck is in need of repairs, but he hopes they will be relatively easy. Hildebrand also stated that firefighters participated in a water movement drill in Palmerton on Aug. 12.

Following, the board adopted a resolution to amend the 2024 budget to reflect updated numbers on several lines. They also established new regulations concerning the yard waste center; residents will be required to apply for access cards in order to use the site. Details will be posted on the website and included in the next issue of the township newsletter.

In other news, a resident from Mountain View Drive was present to request a waiver concerning the placement of his septic system. The system must be replaced, and due to the layout of the property, he has no choice but to move it closer to his well than is allowed by ordinance. The board agreed to grant the waiver in exchange for a letter of indemnification which states that the township is not responsible for anything which might go wrong as a result.

The board voted to adopt the previously advertised ordinance establishing requirements for recreational marijuana in the event that it becomes legalized by the state. Township Solicitor David Backenstoe read a letter from the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission, commending the board for taking a proactive stance on the subject.

Township Manager Alice Rehrig then reminded the board that there will be a conditional use hearing at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 27 prior to the next supervisor meeting.

Following, Backenstoe reported that the owners of the Poplar Solar Farm filed their appeal and were denied.

During public comment, resident Diane Muthard brought evidence before the board of multiple complaints concerning a neighbor’s illegal activities. The issue is in the hands of Zoning Officer Elizabeth Amato, who has sent a letter and must give the neighbor 30 days to respond before a magistrate will issue a citation.

Trexler then spoke about her resignation as township tax collector, stating that it was a difficult choice to make and she wished she could have finished her term, but that a family health issue must take priority for her. She thanked the residents for being able to serve them for 39 years, and particularly thanked board member Janet Sheats “for her kindness and compassion” in helping Trexler make the decision to resign.

After Trexler left the meeting, residents questioned the board in regards to the forensic audit that had been conducted on the township’s tax account, which showed deficiencies in the reporting and recording of taxes and following general requirements of the tax collector position. The township office has received numerous calls from taxpayers whose accounts have experienced a number of issues, such as being erroneously reported as delinquent. Supervisors have 30 days to fill the tax collector vacancy, and if it is not filled within 30 days, an additional 15 days is given for the board to work with a vacancy board chairman. If after that time period the vacancy is not filled, the matter will go to the courts. Interested applicants must be a township resident for at least one year. Interested parties should either email their letter of application and resume to arehrig@lehightownship.com or mail to the township municipal building by Sept. 5. Interested applicants are required to attend the Tuesday, Sept. 10 supervisors meeting at 6 p.m., during which time public interviews will be held.

As a final note, Katherine Mack commented about the dilapidated state of the “Welcome to beautiful Lehigh Township” sign seen after crossing the Treichlers bridge. It was agreed that the sign must be replaced; the Public Works crew will be asked to remove it.

The next meeting of the Board of Supervisors will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 27 in the municipal building, located at 1069 Municipal Rd., Walnutport.