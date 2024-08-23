With the successful Hometown Heroes banner project completed, Mayor Anthony Pristash announced his next initiative during the Aug. 15 borough council meeting: historical murals adorning several prominent borough buildings.

This would not be a burden to taxpayers, he said, having found four funding sources for the project. In addition, five business owners have expressed interest in displaying the murals, including Richard Wolfe, owner of the Roxy.

Students at Northampton Area High School will be the artists behind the murals.

Members of council expressed support for the effort. Councilman Ronald Glassic said it is a “great idea” that would show the value and history of Northampton.

In other news, the Cindy Miles Adaptive Fund has expressed interest in making a borough playground handicapped accessible.

The fund, started by the family of Cindy Miles, honors the late pediatric physical therapist by promoting inclusivity in children’s recreation.

“She believed in activity and movement for everyone,” said Councilwoman Judy Haldeman.

Representatives will appear before council to discuss possible ADA improvements to Fourth Street Park so that children of all abilities can play together.

“Northampton would certainly benefit from this, but it would also bring people in from everywhere and allow children to have this wonderful park,” added Haldeman.

However, in order for this effort to be successful, Haldeman urged the community to stand up against vandalism, which has run rampant in borough parks.

That evening, council approved a payment of $5,000 to fix park equipment that was vandalized. Throughout the year, borough parks have also faced spray painting and destroyed bathrooms.

“It just makes me sad,” said Haldeman. “It’s a park, it’s a place to play.”

Haldeman urged parents to speak to their teens about the impact vandalism has.

The next borough council meeting will be Thursday, Sept. 5 at 7 p.m.