The Northampton School Board met Monday, Aug. 12, beginning with a moment of silence for Nicholas F. Politi, who passed away on Aug. 1. Politi was the assistant secretary and treasurer serving on the Northampton Community College Board of Trustees.

“He was a quality individual [and] a first-class gentleman,” said Superintendent Joseph S. Kovalchik.

During announcements, it was mentioned that the district’s ninth annual car show on July 27 had a total of 260 vehicles in attendance and raised $5,670 in funds for student council.

Following, Kovalchik and Assistant Superintendent Michelle Schoeneberger provided a presentation on the district goals for the upcoming 2024-25 school year.

The presentation outlined five main goals that included the following: to enhance educational opportunities in all academic areas with a focus on literacy, mathematics, science, social studies and special education; to implement the Northampton Area School District “Profile of a Graduate” to include college career readiness, workplace development and community partnerships; to finalize and communicate capital projects, student enrollment and financial impact on the district; to review and enhance safety plans, policies and resources in collaboration with staff, students, community members and first responders; and to collaborate with the district’s new transportation provider (Krise Transportation) to provide a smooth transition for all district students and parents.

The NASD mission statement states that the district, in partnership with families and the community, is committed to educating and empowering all students to become respectful, contributing members of society who learn from the past, listen to the present and lead the future.

As such, the district’s vision is to provide a dynamic and supportive environment to empower students to cultivate their strengths and passions, so they may achieve their individual goals within a culture of excellence.

Through their mission and vision, NASD holds the following beliefs: that every individual has value and deserves to be treated with dignity and respect; that a safe and positive environment is essential to learning; the importance of forging positive relationships among students, staff, parents and the community; that student success is cultivated through physical, emotional, social and intellectual development; that high expectations promote high achievement; that all students deserve an educational experience that provides relevant and challenging academic and extracurricular activities; that educational excellence requires continuous improvement and is the shared responsibility of students, staff, parents and the community; and that instructional strategies should be student-centered and evidence-based, and all students should be challenged to develop to their fullest potential.

During new business, the board unanimously approved the 2024-25 substitute rates, which will be as follows: day-to-day substitute instructors will be paid $157 per day; short-term substitute teachers will be paid $188 per day for 46-75 days of instruction and $235 per day for 76-89 days of instruction; substitute nurses will be paid $188 per day; secretaries will be paid $16 per hour; lunchroom and hall monitors will be paid $16 per hour; substitute custodians will be paid $17 per hour; security guards will be paid $15 per hour, $17 per hour for 46-90 days in a continuous assignment and $20 per hour for 90-180 days in a continuous assignment; and the per diem building substitute rate will be $195 per the building substitute contract with no benefits.

Under policy, the board unanimously approved the filing of district-initiated tax assessment appeals for specific properties recommended for appeal based on Policy 628 guidelines.

Under curriculum, the board unanimously approved the revised new curricula for the 2024-25 school year, including K-8 science, high school “Preparing for Your Future,” high school chorus, high school iSING and elementary orchestra year 1 and 2.

Under finances, the board unanimously approved the 2024 real estate tax exonerations for the Route 329 property’s three parcels in the amounts of $1,046.62, $11.25 and $106.91, as well as public official bonds and a psychological services contract with Aequor Education, with services not to exceed $99,000.

Under miscellaneous, the board unanimously approved the bus driver list for the district’s new transportation contract with Krise Transportation and the creation of two middle school student activity accounts for the NAMS Culture Club and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Finally, a resolution was adopted after a split 5-4 vote for the censure of President Doug Vaughn due to violating Robert’s Rules of Order at the April 9, May 8 and 13 meetings, which is the standard for facilitating discussions and group decision-making for boards of directors.

Board members that voted to approve the resolution included Kim Bretzik, Joshua Harris, Kristin Soldridge, Brian McCulloch and Nathan Lichtenwalner, whereas Vaughn, Ross Makary, Michael Baird and John Becker voted no.

After the vote, Becker stated, “I think this does nothing to promote the unity of the board and creates more division and chaos amongst the board members, and I think it was something that was not needed.”

The next Northampton School Board meeting will be held on Monday, Sept. 9 at 6:30 p.m. in the Northampton Area High School auditorium, located at 1619 Laubach Ave.