A two-vehicle fatal motor vehicle crash that occurred on Tuesday, Aug. 27, on Hecktown Road in Lower Nazareth Township, is currently under investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police.

At approximately 10:26 a.m., a Colonial Regional Police officer, who was operating a marked patrol vehicle on State Route 191, observed a 2018 Mercedes Benz, traveling on State Route 191, commit a summary traffic violation. The officer observed the Mercedes Benz turn onto Hecktown Road and began traveling at a high rate of speed.

In the area of 4170 Hecktown Rd., the operator of the Mercedes Benz lost control, and struck a 2017 Kia Sportage, head on, that was traveling in the opposite lane of travel.

Officers from both Colonial Regional Police Department and Bethlehem Township Police Department immediately began to provide medical assistance to those involved in the crash.

The operator of the Mercedes Benz is identified as a 27-year-old male. The passenger of the Mercedes Benz is a male who is not yet identified. Both were transported from the scene to St. Luke’s Anderson Hospital.

The deceased is identified as 67-year-old Susan Henderson, of Norristown. Henderson was pronounced deceased at St. Luke’s Anderson Hospital. Northampton County Coroner determined the cause of death as multiple blunt force injuries and the manner of death homicide.

The following agencies are assisting with this investigation: Troop M Collision Analysis Reconstruction Unit, Troop M Forensic Services Unit, Northampton County Coroner’s Office, Northampton County District Attorney’s Office, Bethlehem Township Police Department, Bethlehem Township EMS and Hecktown Fire Department.

Traffic was closed during this investigation at Hecktown Road and Cobblestone Lane and Hecktown Road and Frank Street.