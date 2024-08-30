1 of 3

In this second column, I am speaking to Cindy Beck Deppe. Cindy was a former student of this writer at Northampton Area High School. Her father, William Beck, was the founder of the local landmark Becky’s Drive-In Theater in Berlinsville. Cindy is sharing her father’s memories of his film career and Becky’s Drive-In.

After working at a local quarry and the Keystone Lamp Company, William took his projector and the films he rented to many locations to entertain the public. He rented halls and traveled to local parks such as Bangor, Pen Argyl, Palmerton and Lehighton.

Civilian Conservation Corp Camps were also on Mr. Beck’s agenda. Our older readers may remember these camps. Some readers may have served at some of these camps. The camps were formed during the New Deal of President Franklin Roosevelt’s administration at the time of the Great Depression during the 1930s.

The Civilian Conservation Corp, or CCC, offered jobs to unemployed men between 17 and 28 years of age. They planted trees, cut trails, cleared forests and built reservoirs. The men were paid $30 a month; $22 was sent home to their families. Mr. Beck knew several local men who worked at the camps. William visited camps to show movies to the young men; some of which had never seen a movie.

Cindy relates, “My father was always looking for venues to show his films. He rented halls and went to family picnics to show films. He rented halls in rural areas. Some of the halls he rented were in Bowmanstown and Midway Pines in Kresgeville. My father’s goal was to always have an outdoor theater.”

Mr. Beck drove to Shankweiler’s Drive-In in Orefield to observe their operations. When he came home, he went to Uncle Charlie’s Lunch, located a mile from the present Becky’s.

After speaking to the owner, he was given permission to erect a screen at the back of the restaurant. The seating was rows of wooden benches. Films were shown to smiling audiences. His income came from selling food to the patrons, the year was 1936. This was his first outdoor theater and the only outdoor theater in Lehigh Township. Attendance was so good in 1939 that he decided to purchase land in the township to build his own theater. The township was rural, so land was available at various locations.

While looking for a location to build his theater, he continued to show films at many venues. Cindy recalled he even traveled to Virginia to show films at halls and parks. The patrons enjoyed his Pennsylvania dialect. His travels remind this writer of Willie Nelson and his theme of “On the Road Again.”

Films were welcomed in the 1930s, as times were tough. Films helped to take your mind off the serious problems facing the nation.

William’s visits to schools were rewarding and he enjoyed seeing the children with smiles on their faces.

It was during this period he met a lovely young lady, Alice Hartzell. The family was well known in the township. The family members were Charles, Truman, P. Kenneth and Harry. The Hartzells also owned a thriving coal business in the township.

William married Alice on May 29, 1937, in Mauch Chunk, today known as Jim Thorpe. Mr. Beck was showing films there at the Midway Theater.

Once married, Alice worked hard to support her husband. An excellent Pennsylvania Dutch cook, she prepared food at Beck’s theaters. Alice was known for her French fries and some patrons would just stop and purchase French fries on movie night.

Next time we will be at the new Route 45 Drive-In.