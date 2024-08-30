1 of 4

U.S. law enforcement began using K-9s in 1907, and they have since become an integral part of federal, state, county and local level law enforcement for their incredible sensory abilities, work ethic, obedience, courage and intelligence.

K-9s undergo rigorous training to assist law enforcement through tasks such as search and rescue, suspect apprehension and detection of various items such as drugs, explosives, accelerants, land mines and human scent due to their nearly one billion scent receptors in their noses. This makes K-9s’ detection abilities far superior to both humans and technology, along with their abilities to see in the dark and run much faster.

Moreover, K-9 training also includes fostering a strong bond with their handler, which ensures effective teamwork in high pressure situations. Paired with their dedicated handlers, police K-9s are much more than just four-legged companions; they are integral members of the police force, bringing skills and abilities that enhance public safety in profound ways.

Both the Northampton Borough Police Department and Lehigh Township Police Department have K-9 units that have become invaluable to the departments they serve and the communities they protect.

Roseto Borough residents Geoff Perry and Chico serve as members of the Northampton Borough Police Department. Officer Perry is both a patrolman and K-9 handler on the force, having been a police officer for nine years and a K-9 handler for just under a year and a half, whereas K-9 Chico joined the force in April 2023.

Chico is a 4-year-old Belgian Malinois who began his training all the way across the North Atlantic Ocean in Holland. Chico’s bonding experience with Officer Perry began immediately upon his arrival to the U.S. and then continued throughout a rigorous two-month handler school through Progressive K-9 Academy.

Officer Perry notes that it was challenging at first to see what commands Chico would respond best to due to his training in Holland, and because there was a delay in getting Chico, he was worried about Chico passing his first round of certifications. However, Chico passed with flying colors.

Admittedly, Officer Perry says he knew that becoming a handler would require a lot of work that would come with extra challenges such as balancing work and personal life, 16 hours of mandatory monthly training for the duo, daily obedience work and towel training with odor work, which is Chico’s favorite.

“It’s a lot of extra work to be a good, successful team, and I’m still learning how to be a handler every single day,” Officer Perry adds.

K-9 Chico weighs in at a whopping 75 pounds, eating six cups of food a day due to his strength and active lifestyle, and is certified in tracking, patrol, which includes bite work and obedience, and detecting the odors of cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine, but he has also alerted to fentanyl and MDMA.

“He’s smarter than I am,” Officer Perry jokes.

Officer Perry also says that Chico is a completely different dog at home than he is on duty. Some of the things Chico loves include balls on strings, swimming and playing frisbee. Chico also protectively guards his home and family, and when he puts on his vest for work, he’s ready to go.

In terms of advice for others that are thinking of becoming a handler or who belong to a police department with a K-9 unit, Officer Perry advises them to observe training and demonstrations, speak to other handlers, ask what they can do to help and even sign up for a K-9 medical course, which can help save a K-9’s life if their handler is unable to administer medical attention at the moment.

“The most rewarding thing for me is the bond that I have with him because there’s nothing like having such a strong bond with a dog,” Officer Perry says proudly.

Lower Macungie Township residents Jonathan Roth and Cash serve as members of the Lehigh Township Police Department. Officer Roth has served as a police officer since 2005 and K-9 Cash joined the force in 2019.

Like Chico, Cash is also a Belgian Malinois from Holland. Cash is a dual-purpose K-9 trained in patrol to protect Officer Roth at all times, bite work, tracking human odor and crushed vegetation, as well as in narcotics using his nose and mouth.

Cash’s job includes normal patrol responsibilities, utilization on traffic stops, traveling to other municipalities if they request Cash and Officer Roth for tracking or narcotics, finding people that are hiding, and hanging out with Dad while he does normal patrol duties. Although he is not specifically trained in detecting firearms, Cash has also alerted to them, which has led to firearm seizures.

Officer Roth explains that the whole back seat of his patrol vehicle is for Cash, and often, if Cash senses that something is going on, he will bark and shake the car, which can deter criminals. The vehicle is also equipped with a release button that opens the door for cash to come out, which Officer Roth also wears on his uniform, so when he presses the release button, Cash is trained to find him and get his command.

“We problem solve every day. He’s a great tool and he deescalates a lot of situations by simply being there,” Officer Roth adds.

Additionally, Cash has all kinds of gear that he wears at work, which signals to him that he’s on duty. However, at home, Officer Roth notes that Cash is a completely different dog and doesn’t even bark. At home, he also loves his food that he gets from The Dining Dog and Friends, playing frisbee and being spoiled by his Grammy.

Generally, K-9s typically work for anywhere from five to 12 years, but the age of retirement is different for every dog. Once a K-9 begins slowing down, the trainer and handler will have a conversation about retirement, but at almost 9 years old, Cash isn’t slowing down any time soon!

Officer Roth also points out that generally, the public doesn’t understand that K-9s are not vicious dogs, rather, they’re simply very well-trained dogs.

While on duty, residents should not approach or try to pet K-9s and their handlers because these can be perceived as threats since a K-9’s job is to protect their handler. However, there are certain times and situations that Officer Roth does permit people to pet Cash, such as when they visit schools.

Officer Roth notes that adults and children often see Cash as a superhero and recognize him while out and about.

“What’s funny is that when we walk through the school, all the kids know who Cash is, but they never remember the officer’s name,” Officer Roth jokes.

Officer Roth points out that being a handler is a lot of work, but what makes it so worth it is finding and getting drugs off the street because it’s saving lives.

Additionally, since most municipalities don’t have a line item in their budget for K-9s, police departments highly rely on donors and fundraising that help purchase the dogs and pay for training, health insurance, food, equipment and their gear.

Over the last 15 years, Paw Prints on the Canal has raised over $102,000, and every year, the organization selflessly donates all proceeds to the Northampton Borough Police Department K-9 Unit, which helps pay for Chico’s care. Next year, the 16th Annual Paw Prints on the Canal event will be held on Sunday, June 8. More information can be found on the Paw Prints on the Canal Facebook page.

Coming up, Lehigh Township Volunteer Fire Co. is hosting the First Annual Hero’s Fishing Derby on Saturday, Oct. 12 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with free bounce houses, a pig roast and a basket raffle at Blue Mountain Fish and Game Association to help raise funds for Cash’s care. More information can be found on the Lehigh Township Volunteer Fire Co. Facebook page.

All in all, police K-9s are invaluable assets in the fight against crime and the maintenance of community safety. Their specialized skills and the deep bond with their handlers make them exceptional members of the law enforcement family, contributing significantly to the protection and well-being of our communities.