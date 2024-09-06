Municipality: –
Road name: Interstate 78
Between: Exit 67 (PA 412) and Exit 71 (PA 33)
Type of work: Road Sign Work
Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Shoulder restriction for road sign work.
Start date: Sept. 9
Est completion date: Sept. 13
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
Municipality: Bethlehem Township
Road name: US 22
Between: PA 191 and PA 33
Type of work: Road Sign Work
Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Shoulder restriction for road sign work.
Start date: Sept. 9
Est completion date: Sept. 13
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
Municipality: Various
Road name: Interstate 78
Between: Exit 60 (PA 309) and Exit 67 (PA 412)
Type of work: Construction
Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Lane restriction eastbound for concrete patching work.
Start date: Sept. 9
Est completion date: Sept. 14
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
Municipality: –
Road name: PA 33
Between: US 22 and PA 248
Type of work: Road Sign Work
Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Shoulder restriction for road sign work.
Start date: Sept. 9
Est completion date: Sept. 13
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
Municipality: –
Road name: PA 33 South
Between: PA 191 and Main Street
Type of work: Construction
Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Lane restriction southbound.
Start date: Sept. 9
Est completion date: Sept. 13
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
Municipality: Chapman Borough
Road name: Main Street
Between: Yost Road and Beersville Road
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Sept. 9
Est completion date: Sept. 10
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Walnutport Borough
Road name: PA 145 / Riverview Drive
Between: Blue Mountain Drive and Mountain View Drive
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Sept. 11
Est completion date: Sept. 13
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Walnutport Borough
Road name: Main Street
Between: Canal Street and Best Avenue
Type of work: Paving
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Sept. 9
Est completion date: Sept. 9
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lehigh Township
Road name: Walnut Drive
Between: Cedar Drive and Murphy Road
Type of work: Paving
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Sept. 10
Est completion date: Sept. 10
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Hanover Township
Road name: PA 987 / Airport Road
Between: Dogwood Road and Orchard Lane
Type of work: Paving
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Sept. 11
Est completion date: Sept. 12
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Hanover Township
Road name: PA 512
Between: Hanoverville Road and Sterner Way
Type of work: Paving
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction.
Start date: Sept. 13
Est completion date: Sept. 13
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Palmer / Bushkill / Plainfield townships
Road name: PA 33
Between: US 22 and Monroe County Line
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: No restriction.
Start date: Sept. 9
Est completion date: Sept. 12
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Upper Mount Bethel Township
Road name: PA 191 / Valley View Drive
Between: Lake Minsi Drive and Lake Minsi Drive
Type of work: Brush Cutting
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Sept. 13
Est completion date: Sept. 13
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Bangor Borough / Washington Township
Road name: Fox Gap/Creek Road/Main Street
Between: PA 191 and Lake Minsi Drive
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Sept. 9
Est completion date: Sept. 9
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Plainfield Township
Road name: Franklin Street
Between: PA 512 and Second Street
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Sept. 10
Est completion date: Sept. 10
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Plainfield / Washington Township
Road name: Second Street / W. Bangor Road / Lake Minsi Drive
Between: PA 512 and Fox Gap Road
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Sept. 11
Est completion date: Sept. 11
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Pen Argyl Borough / Washington Township
Road name: Messinger Street / Richmond Road
Between: Five Points Richmond Road and PA 191
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Sept. 12
Est completion date: Sept. 12
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lower and Upper Mount Bethel townships
Road name: Richmond Road / Five Points Richmond Road
Between: Belvidere Road and PA 512
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Sept. 13
Est completion date: Sept. 13
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: City of Bethlehem
Road name: Shimersville Road
Between: PA 512 and Linden Street
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Sept. 9
Est completion date: Sept. 9
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Wilson Borough / West Easton
Road name: Iron Street
Between: Washington Street and Freemansburg Avenue
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Sept. 10
Est completion date: Sept. 10
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: City of Easton / Williams Township
Road name: PA 611 / S. Delaware Drive
Between: Morgan Hill Road and Bucks County Line
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Sept. 11
Est completion date: Sept. 13
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: –
Road name: PA 33
Between: US 22 and PA 248
Type of work: Guide Rail Repair
Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Lane restriction in both directions for guide rail installation.
Start date: Sept. 9
Est completion date: Sept. 13
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
Municipality: Bethlehem Township
Road name: US 22
Between: PA 191 and PA 33
Type of work: Guide Rail Repair
Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Lane restriction both directions for guide rail installation.
Start date: Sept. 9
Est completion date: Sept. 13
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
