In today’s column, we are speaking to Cindy Beck Deppe, who is sharing her memories of her father, William Beck, founder of Becky’s Drive-In in Berlinsville.

After years of showing movies at many venues, Mr. Beck wanted to construct his own drive-in.

In 1939, Beck was told there was land available a short distance from his home; presently the land is Bryfogle Memorial Park. He rented the ground and his stepfather, Earl Spadt, quickly erected poles for a screen. Soon the drive-in was ready for eager, local movie-goers! A horn on the top of the screen provided sound for the patrons.

Cindy recalls, “One of the first films my father saw was a Western at a theater in Slatington, so he was partial to them.”

Westerns or “dusties” were very popular in the 1930s. Becky’s favorite cowboy was Gene Autry. Autry appeared on the screen more than any Western hero. Old timers may remember Autry’s theme song, “Back in the Saddle Again.”

The Route 45 theater was a movie favorite with the local public, however Mr. Beck wanted to expand and build a new theater on his own property. Once again, they found land on what is now Lehigh Drive.

Cindy remembers, “The new piece of property was ideal for a drive-in. The land was large enough to accommodate hundreds of cars.”

Today the drive-in can accommodate 450 cars. The price of the land was reasonable, 30 acres for $1,100. Family, friends and local contractors worked diligently to construct a solid screen, refreshment stand and ticket booth.

Their new screen was constructed with a stage to accommodate Western bands. Some of the old bands that performed there were Earl Keller and the Melody Rangers, Willis Meyers, Dopey Duncan, and the Broadway Buckaroos.

Soon Beck realized he needed a better sound system. The addition of a new system was a big improvement. Now there was a speaker in every automobile and the moviegoer could relax and control the volume.

In 1948, a severe storm roared through the Berlinsville area and blew down the screen, which was quickly rebuilt.

In the 1950s, activities were introduced to entertain the children before the start of the movie.

Cindy said, “In the 1950s and 1960s, we had our own ponies. We gave free rides. Now on special occasions, Whispering Springs Horse Farm brings their ponies to the theater and gives pony rides for $5. We also have our own trackless train and trackless fire engine to give rides to our younger patrons. There is also a moon bounce and a free playground for the children to enjoy before the movies.”

