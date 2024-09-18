The Lehigh Township Board of Supervisors began their Sept. 10 meeting by interviewing interested candidates to complete the current vacant term of township tax collector. One candidate was interviewed prior to the meeting due to a schedule conflict, and four more candidates who were interviewed during the meeting answered questions about their educational and career backgrounds, their reasons for taking an interest in the position and whether they would seek re-election after the conclusion of the current term. After some deliberation, the board appointed Suzanne Hawke to serve as interim tax collector.

Following, the board adjourned to hold an executive session in regards to the possibility of a principal solar energy system to be constructed at 3367 Pheasant Dr. After returning to the meeting room, the supervisors announced they would grant approval for conditional use, provided that the applicant meets all of the conditions laid out by Township Solicitor David Backenstoe, and complies with all general and specific conditions in the township’s zoning ordinances.

In other news, a representative was present for the CMH Homes Lot Consolidation Plan. CMH owns two properties which they wish to consolidate into one. Their requested waiver of the recreation fee was denied, but the preliminary final plan was approved based on Township Engineer Michael Muffley’s report and the recommendation of the planning commission.

Preliminary final approval was also granted to the Top of the Mountain Estates Major Subdivision. The plan has been around for more than 20 years, as the representative explained, but the owner’s illness caused him to have to let it go. A buyer has been found for the property who is willing to take it through the process once more. It was noted that conditional final approval was granted years ago, but never recorded.

Engineer Muffley informed the board that the pads are finished for the maintenance building’s fuel station, but they are still waiting on the necessary equipment to completely finish the project.

Sandra Hopkins reported that the recreation board is preparing for their tree lighting ceremony on Dec. 7. The tree has been ordered and a juggler has been retained.

Frank Zamadics stated that the Public Works Department will begin line painting soon, but they are waiting for a start date from the contractor involved. Fire Commissioner Richard Hildebrand requested that the department repaint the stop bars at Blue Mountain and Willow roads to prevent accidents.

Zoning Officer Elizabeth Amato received 50 new permit applications during the month of August, 32 of which were issued. There were also three new complaints.

Police Chief Scott Fogel said that the department is converting to their new computer system. He provided statistics for the board members, noting that fatal accidents and arrests are down from previous years, but that traffic is starting to creep back up to pre-pandemic levels.

The police department will participate in the Pedal for the Future program and provide two children with bicycles and safety equipment. They are preparing for the Red Cross blood drive in November and the Toys for Tots drive in December. They will also be bringing back the Shop With a Cop program and hope to make it a large one-day event with police departments from other municipalities.

The fire department expects to reach 500 calls for the calendar year, according to Commissioner Hildebrand. They are planning events for the autumn, including fire prevention education at the elementary schools, and may need to use grant money to cover the expenses of apparatus repairs. The board approved Hildebrand’s request for the firefighters to participate in the Battle of Fire Companies at the Canal Days Festival in Walnutport, which will take place Saturday, Oct. 19 and Sunday, Oct. 20 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. along the Walnutport Canal.

The maintenance building has passed the physical portion of its inspection. Some paperwork remains to be finished before the project can be completed.

The board agreed to rezone a 6.8 acre plot of land east of Walnutport’s Taco Bell; the area is currently General Commercial and will be rezoned as Agricultural/Rural Residential.

Township Manager Alice Rehrig provided board members with a copy of the form residents must complete in order to use the yard waste site. A clarifying discussion was held in which it was explained that residents may register more than one vehicle without increasing their fee. This plan will go into effect starting on Jan. 1, 2025, and residents should check the website to find out when to register at the township office.

The board members agreed that, as in years past, they will start their meetings at 6 p.m. instead of 7 p.m. to devote the first hour to budget discussion. This will continue as needed until the 2025 budget is completed.

During public comment, residents of Mangrove Drive in Pennsville once again approached the board about the activities of a neighbor whom they say is flouting the law. Zoning Officer Amato assured them that she filed a citation with the magistrate on Sept. 8, and the resident in question has multiple violations; they must either pay a fine or they will have to go to court. The neighbors can call her to learn if and when a court date is set.

The next meeting of the Board of Supervisors is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 6 p.m. in the municipal building, located at 1069 Municipal Rd., Walnutport.