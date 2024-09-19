During the Sept. 10 Allen Township Board of Supervisors meeting, Township Manager Ilene Eckhart provided a summary of the in-progress 2025 budget and the township’s spending priorities.

“We are funded well,” Eckhart said of the township, indicating that there is no planned real estate millage increase. This marks 20 years with no tax increase for township residents.

Earned income, local services and real estate income are all projected to increase, leading to growing revenue for the township.

“No one likes development,” said Supervisor Gary Behler. “[But] the one good thing about it is we haven’t had a tax raise in 20 years…because we have room for expansion.” He called this the only benefit of increased development.

Eckhart chimed in, adding that taxes from new developments have helped the township fund new equipment for public works and the fire department without putting a financial burden on residents or the township.

Eckhart also summarized some of the township’s proposed projects for 2025. Among the largest projects is the renovation of the municipal building on Howertown Road. Phase One should be “50 percent” complete by Jan. 1 and finished by February.

During the meeting, the township certified payments for several components of this project, including plumbing, refrigeration, general contracting, electric and asbestos abatement.

In 2025, the township also plans to invest in new public works equipment, including a new truck and a possible bucket truck.

The township estimates that $4 million in the 2024 general fund will carry over to 2025, while $340,000 in liquid fuels funding will also carry over.

In other news, the township plans to start construction on the East Bullshead Road median in 2025. This median will help prevent tractor-trailer traffic. Township engineers completed their timeline and plan drawings. However, due to the current construction on the Willowbrook Road Bridge, the township doesn’t plan to start this project until next spring.

“If we started working on that intersection now, it would be chaos,” said Supervisor Dale Hassler.

Finally, the township is looking for a new tax collector since their current tax collector resigned due to health reasons. The individual who fills this position would start on Jan. 1, completing the remaining term through 2025 before a new election.

If no township residents come forward to serve, the township has several options. They can potentially share a tax collector with a neighboring municipality, ask the county treasurer to serve as a tax collector, or contract with a deputy tax collector, such as Berkheimer.

The deadline to appoint a new collector will be the Oct. 22 supervisors meeting.

The next Board of Supervisors meeting will be Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 6 p.m.