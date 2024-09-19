1 of 2

The East Allen Township Board of Supervisors met Thursday, Sept. 12 to discuss a zoning overlay request, the 2025 pension plan obligation, upcoming grant submissions and a subdivision extension.

First, supervisors heard a zoning overlay request from Airport Road Partners for a 12-acre property located at 6292 Hanoverville Rd., which is situated at the Hanoverville Road and Airport Road intersection. The request was simply for a conceptual plan as the applicant sought direction to move forward with developing and adapting the development plans before being presented to the Planning Commission and Zoning Hearing Board.

Airport Road Partners presented plans for a senior community consisting of two four-story apartment buildings that each house 40 apartments and 34 two- to three-story twin housing units. On average, the development would consist of 10 units per acre.

Since the majority of senior living communities typically house one individual, the approximate total number of occupants would be 152 people, although a small number of units may house couples, which would add to the total number of occupants.

The applicants shared that the community would be for persons aged 62 and up and would not allow for individuals to reside in the community that are younger than 62. To enforce this, the owner of the project would need to enforce the age restriction. Although persons under this age could temporarily reside with a resident for a period up to 30 days, any period longer would be a federal law violation.

The community would also have amenities such as a pool, pickleball courts, a walking trail and a community garden.

Airport Road Partners expressed that this development coincides with the neighborhood atmosphere and would allow East Allen Township residents to be able to remain within the township as they age.

The applicant also stated that this development would not add a significant traffic impact due to the age of occupants and their desire to travel during non-peak traffic hours, especially since this age bracket will do less traveling than most, which will put less of a demand on road infrastructure.

Additionally, this community would not have an impact on the neighboring school population due to the age restriction.

However, Supervisor Georgiann Hunsicker opined that this community will inevitably affect traffic since the area is “always backed up no matter what time of day.”

Supervisor Chris Cruz also shared his beliefs that this proposal would be “jamming a lot of people into an acre” and that the age restriction would be almost impossible to enforce. Additionally, Cruz was concerned with the elevator size of each apartment building due to the elevators being large enough to fit ambulance stretchers and medical devices.

Township Manager Brent M. Green reminded the board that by law, HOA would have to enforce the age restriction.

Hunsicker and Cruz requested time to look into the zoning overlay request and proposal before making a decision that would allow the applicant to move forward with the development process. Therefore, the concept will be discussed further at the Thursday, Sept. 26 workshop meeting.

In other news, the board unanimously approved the pension plan minimum municipal obligation for 2025, which is less than last year’s obligation because of staffing changes. The total estimated cost of payrolls for 2025 is $570,615.27, and therefore, the township’s minimum obligation is $65,335.45.

Next, supervisors discussed two upcoming grant deadlines for projects that the township has been looking into and discussing such as the maintenance garage, farmhouse preservation, the fire truck that will need to be replaced in two years and ADA accessibility of the municipal building.

The township may move forward with any number of these projects for the grant deadline ending in November, but the board unanimously voted to move forward with applying for the deckhouse reconstruction and fire apparatus for both the September and November grant application deadlines.

Last, the board unanimously approved a motion to deny the 5700 Nor-Bath Blvd. subdivision plan if the township does not receive an extension by the applicant before the Sept. 30 deadline, since the applicant has not yet submitted the paperwork.

The next East Allen Township Board of Supervisors workshop meeting will be held on Thursday, Sept. 26 and the next regular monthly meeting will be held on Thursday, Oct. 10 at 7 p.m. in the East Allen Township Municipal Building, located at 5344 Nor-Bath Blvd.