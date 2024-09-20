Municipality: –

Road name: Interstate 78

Between: Exit 67 (PA 412) and Exit 71 (PA 33)

Type of work: Road Sign Work

Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Shoulder restriction for road sign work.

Start date: Sept. 23

Est completion date: Sept. 27

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? No

Municipality: Bethlehem Township

Road name: US 22

Between: PA 191 and PA 33

Type of work: Road Sign Work

Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Shoulder restriction for road sign work.

Start date: Sept. 23

Est completion date: Sept. 27

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? No

Municipality: Various

Road name: Interstate 78

Between: Exit 60 (PA 309) and Exit 67 (PA 412)

Type of work: Construction

Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Lane restriction eastbound for concrete patching work.

Start date: Sept. 23

Est completion date: Sept. 28

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Will rain cause delays? No

Municipality: –

Road name: PA 33

Between: US 22 and PA 248

Type of work: Road Sign Work

Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Shoulder restriction for road sign work.

Start date: Sept. 23

Est completion date: Sept. 27

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? No

Municipality: –

Road name: PA 33

Between: US 22 and PA 248

Type of work: Guide Rail Repair

Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Lane restriction in both directions for guide rail installation.

Start date: Sept. 23

Est completion date: Sept. 27

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Will rain cause delays? No

Municipality: Bethlehem Township

Road name: US 22

Between: PA 191 and PA 33

Type of work: Guide Rail Repair

Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Lane restriction both directions for guide rail installation.

Start date: Sept. 23

Est completion date: Sept. 27

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Will rain cause delays? No

Municipality: City of Bethlehem – Lower Saucon Township

Road name: Shimersville/Readington Road

Between: PA 412 and Lower Saucon Road

Type of work: Brush Cutting

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction.

Start date: Sept. 24

Est completion date: Sept. 25

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: City of Bethlehem / Bethlehem Township

Road name: Pembroke Road

Between: Washington Street and Freemansburg Avenue

Type of work: Brush Cutting

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Sept. 26

Est completion date: Sept. 27

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Chapman Borough

Road name: Main Street

Between: Yost Road and Beersville Road

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Sept. 23

Est completion date: Sept. 24

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: –

Road name: PA 946 / Mountain View Drive

Between: Dogwood Road and Stateside Drive

Type of work: Brush Cutting

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Sept. 25

Est completion date: Sept. 25

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Walnutport Borough

Road name: PA 145 / Riverview Drive

Between: Blue Mountain Drive and Mountain View Drive

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Sept. 26

Est completion date: Sept. 27

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Wilson Borough

Road name: Butler Street

Between: 25th Street and 18th Street

Type of work: Paving

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Sept. 23

Est completion date: Sept. 24

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: City of Easton

Road name: PA 248

Between: Locust Road and Larry Holmes Drive

Type of work: Paving

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Sept. 25

Est completion date: Sept. 27

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Plainfield Township

Road name: PA 33 South

Between: Monroe County Line and PA 512

Type of work: Drainage

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Southbound lane restriction.

Start date: Sept. 23

Est completion date: Sept. 25

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lower Nazareth Township

Road name: PA 33 North

Between: US 22 and Newburg Road

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane Restriction Northbound.

Start date: Sept. 26

Est completion date: Sept. 26

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Upper Mount Bethel Township

Road name: Five Points Richmond Road

Between: Park Road and School Road

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Sept. 27

Est completion date: Sept. 27

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: –

Road name: Interstate 78

Between: Exit 67 (PA 412) and Exit 71 (PA 33)

Type of work: Construction

Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Lane restriction in both directions.

Start date: Sept. 23

Est completion date: Sept. 27

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Will rain cause delays? No

