Municipality: –
Road name: Interstate 78
Between: Exit 67 (PA 412) and Exit 71 (PA 33)
Type of work: Road Sign Work
Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Shoulder restriction for road sign work.
Start date: Sept. 23
Est completion date: Sept. 27
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
Municipality: Bethlehem Township
Road name: US 22
Between: PA 191 and PA 33
Type of work: Road Sign Work
Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Shoulder restriction for road sign work.
Start date: Sept. 23
Est completion date: Sept. 27
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
Municipality: Various
Road name: Interstate 78
Between: Exit 60 (PA 309) and Exit 67 (PA 412)
Type of work: Construction
Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Lane restriction eastbound for concrete patching work.
Start date: Sept. 23
Est completion date: Sept. 28
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
Municipality: –
Road name: PA 33
Between: US 22 and PA 248
Type of work: Road Sign Work
Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Shoulder restriction for road sign work.
Start date: Sept. 23
Est completion date: Sept. 27
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
Municipality: –
Road name: PA 33
Between: US 22 and PA 248
Type of work: Guide Rail Repair
Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Lane restriction in both directions for guide rail installation.
Start date: Sept. 23
Est completion date: Sept. 27
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
Municipality: Bethlehem Township
Road name: US 22
Between: PA 191 and PA 33
Type of work: Guide Rail Repair
Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Lane restriction both directions for guide rail installation.
Start date: Sept. 23
Est completion date: Sept. 27
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
Municipality: City of Bethlehem – Lower Saucon Township
Road name: Shimersville/Readington Road
Between: PA 412 and Lower Saucon Road
Type of work: Brush Cutting
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction.
Start date: Sept. 24
Est completion date: Sept. 25
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: City of Bethlehem / Bethlehem Township
Road name: Pembroke Road
Between: Washington Street and Freemansburg Avenue
Type of work: Brush Cutting
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Sept. 26
Est completion date: Sept. 27
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Chapman Borough
Road name: Main Street
Between: Yost Road and Beersville Road
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Sept. 23
Est completion date: Sept. 24
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: –
Road name: PA 946 / Mountain View Drive
Between: Dogwood Road and Stateside Drive
Type of work: Brush Cutting
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Sept. 25
Est completion date: Sept. 25
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Walnutport Borough
Road name: PA 145 / Riverview Drive
Between: Blue Mountain Drive and Mountain View Drive
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Sept. 26
Est completion date: Sept. 27
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Wilson Borough
Road name: Butler Street
Between: 25th Street and 18th Street
Type of work: Paving
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Sept. 23
Est completion date: Sept. 24
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: City of Easton
Road name: PA 248
Between: Locust Road and Larry Holmes Drive
Type of work: Paving
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Sept. 25
Est completion date: Sept. 27
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Plainfield Township
Road name: PA 33 South
Between: Monroe County Line and PA 512
Type of work: Drainage
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Southbound lane restriction.
Start date: Sept. 23
Est completion date: Sept. 25
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lower Nazareth Township
Road name: PA 33 North
Between: US 22 and Newburg Road
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane Restriction Northbound.
Start date: Sept. 26
Est completion date: Sept. 26
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Upper Mount Bethel Township
Road name: Five Points Richmond Road
Between: Park Road and School Road
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Sept. 27
Est completion date: Sept. 27
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: –
Road name: Interstate 78
Between: Exit 67 (PA 412) and Exit 71 (PA 33)
Type of work: Construction
Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Lane restriction in both directions.
Start date: Sept. 23
Est completion date: Sept. 27
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
