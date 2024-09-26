1 of 4

Today we are remembering when Mr. William Beck, founder of Becky’s Drive-In, visited many local schools to show films to happy students.

Cindy Beck Deppe is sharing some memories from local residents who remember William Becky’s visits to schools in the area.

Retired Moore Township Elementary School teacher, Richard Becker, remembers when Cindy’s dad came to the two-room schoolhouse in Pennsville to show the Shirley Temple movies, “Heidi” and “On the Good Ship Lollipop” around 1950.

Joe Nierer from Pennsville remembers attending a two-room schoolhouse in Cherryville where he went for five years.

Cindy said, “When dad and his good friend, Bobby Spangler, of Lehigh Township School Authority, showed movies to the students, the shutters were closed to keep the room dark. Joe remembers action movies like ‘Robinhood’ with Errol Flinn. This sticks in his mind because students had recess after the movie and would go out and find sticks to use as swords like in the movie. He thought my dad showed movies at Cherryville from 1950 to 1955.”

My friend and faithful photographer, Larry Oberly, remembered when Mr. Beck made visits to Kreidersville and Howertown elementary schools in Allen Township to show films. His wife, Margie, former supervisor of the senior center in Cherryville for many years, recalled Mr. Beck’s visits and film showings at the center. Always welcome, he showed many films including the classic “Gone With the Wind.”

Mr. Beck was also a regular visitor at the Franklin, Washington and Wolf (now Colonel John Siegfried) buildings in Northampton.

“In my dad’s later years, he volunteered to show films at Gracedale. He showed ‘Laurel’ and ‘Hardy’ and other comedy films to bring cheer to everyone,” said Cindy.

In the 1950s, the drive-in helped American Legion Post 899 in Edgemont and the Lehigh Township Fire Company to raise funds for their organizations.

Cindy’s parents also sponsored the Lehigh Township eighth grade students’ trip to Gettysburg in the ’50s. At the time, the township was not part of the Northampton Area School District.

Each year since 1988, Becky’s Drive-In hosts special events and gives 100% of the profits to Dream Come True. Over $400,000 has been donated to the organization.

Dream Come True works to fulfill the dreams of seriously, chronically and terminally ill children who live in the Greater Lehigh Valley.

We will conclude the Becky’s Drive-In series in two weeks. See you then!