Today we are concluding my interview with Cindy Beck Deppe, of Becky’s Drive-In.

Cindy was a former student of this writer at Northampton Area Senior High School. Her father built the landmark drive-in theater in Berlinsville 78 years ago, providing entertainment for many, many movie patrons.

A past New York Times article listed the drive-in in the top 10 drive-ins in America.

Mr. Beck, the founder who spent much of his life showing and making films, sadly passed away in 1987.

Over the years, the Becks faced many challenges. They have rebuilt after storms and made many modifications to operate efficiently.

Cindy remembers, “The drive-in continues our family tradition. I spent much of my life watching families sitting on the grass relaxing before the movie.”

Cindy has worked in the drive-in ticket booth for over 50 years, greeting patrons from the Lehigh Valley and neighboring states.

Since 1946, the drive-in has added a new screen, new refreshment stand, restrooms, digital projection and upgrades to two projectors. William and Alice Beck’s children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren have worked at the drive-in to continue the family tradition. Grandson’s Chris and Nick Deppe and great-grandson Michael Marino are the projectionists.

Cindy said, “My son, (Chris Deppe’s), daughter-in law, Marcella Deppe, and sister-in-law, Joan Deppe, make special dyed t-shirts we sell every year for our dusk till dawn marathon. We show five movies from dusk to dawn, ending at 6 a.m. We have held Cub Scout ‘Scout Outs’ for 14 years, where scouts from all over the area get to camp overnight at the drive-in. There is also a Girl Scout camp out. In October, we have a trunk-or-treat night. It’s my favorite event, seeing parents and children dressed in costumes. Adults decorate the trunks of their vehicles and hand out wrapped candy to the children.”

In November, a coat drive is held, when people donate slightly used winter coats. Hundreds of coats are collected and donated to the Allentown Rescue Mission and Salvation Army. Those who donate receive an adult admission pass.

Recently, the drive-in showed some films Mr. Beck made himself, including “School Days in Lehigh Township.”

Another film looked at life in Lehigh Township and neighboring townships in the 1930s and 1940s.

He also filmed the Northampton Sanitary Dairy and their employees. The dairy supplied milk and fruit drinks at the drive-in. Today, Becky’s purchases their food and supplies from local businesses.

The drive-in played a very important role during the pandemic. All our readers know how the pandemic affected our lives; schools were closed, stores closed and there were shortages on grocery shelves. Cindy and Dean Deppe offered the use of the drive-in to conduct worship services. Bethany Wesleyan from Cherryville was the first church to use the drive-in for services. Some high schools also used the grounds for their graduation ceremonies.

Becky’s has supported many nonprofit organizations in their 78 years of operation. The Beck family continues to follow their father’s philosophy, “the customer is always right.” They do everything possible to please the patrons.

We all hope the Beck family continues the stewardship of the landmark theater, which has brought joy to families for 78 years.

We thank Cindy Beck Deppe and her family for their gracious cooperation. Cindy Beck Deppe’s Northampton report card will show “A+” for Cindy and her family’s accomplishments!